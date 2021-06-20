Google’s Workspace Suite is now available in all and other small business tech news





Here are five of the technologies that happened last week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

1 Google’s workspace suite is now available to everyone.

Google announced last week that anyone with a Google account has made a big difference by deciding to open a workspace. Previously, users had to have enterprise access to take advantage of additional features such as spreadsheets, documents, meets, and drives. However, this gives all education, enterprise, and consumer users full access to the workspace. Today, most features are free, so Google has a new paid tier called Google Workspace Individual for small business owners. (Source: Engadget)

Why this is important to your business:

Google will have a (paid) version for small business owners, but I think many individuals, freelancers, and very small companies may be okay with the features offered in the free version. think. With these changes, it’s important to see what’s available.

2 Yext is adding a new Zendesk integration to enhance its customer support offering.

AI Search companies Yext, Inc. Last week, Zendesk, Inc. to further strengthen its customer support-focused team. Announced a new integration with. (Source: Yext)

Why this is important to your business:

With the new integration, companies already using the Zendesks Customer Support Tools and Support Answers deployed in May will have better support for customer service agents and customers looking for self-service through new features such as the Help Center. You will be able to provide it. Search, agent workspace search, and case bias. All of this gives customers and agents more autonomy when working to fix problems.

3 Bank of America spends more than $ 1 billion annually on cybersecurity.

According to Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of Americas, cybersecurity spending has grown to more than $ 1 billion annually. When Moynihan took office as CEO more than 11 years ago, spending on cybersecurity was between $ 300 million and $ 400 million annually. Last year, large-scale cyberattacks that destroyed both federal organizations and private and corporate businesses forced governments and businesses to update and analyze their current defenses against cybersecurity. (Source: CNBC)

Why this is important to your business:

Frankly, I don’t even know if that’s enough. A recent security review at a bank shocked me that my company’s data was being compromised. You can be assured that most of your personal and corporate data will be available on the dark web (including, of course, social security and employer identification numbers). It’s also not difficult to spoof a phone to accept a text message. It is highly recommended that you contact your bank and have a knowledgeable representative check your company’s security settings before anyone runs out of your funds. Make good use of that $ 1 billion investment.

4 SurveyMonkey is renaming as it expands beyond the survey.

SurveyMonkey recently announced that it will change its name to Momentive as it expands to do more than just research. While online research remains a big part of the company’s activities, Momentive also focuses on selling a variety of business software. Momentive has continued to develop new services and software that go beyond the corporate research that Momentive became known for. For example, tools that help you analyze customer and employee feedback and turn it into a practical business management option or a newly developed product. (Source: Fortune)

Why this is important to your business:

It’s interesting to see if companies have promised that business software will be competitive in the already crowded CRM, project management HR, and collaboration cloud application markets. Still, I just wanted to not be surprised if the familiar monkey disappeared.

5Osome has raised $ 16 million to automate repetitive accounting tasks.

Some AI-powered accounting platforms raised $ 16 million last week and plan to use that money to expand internationally and build new products for integration. Shared. Based in Singapore, the company focuses on providing accounting services online to small businesses, primarily in the area of ​​e-commerce. (Source: VentureBeat)

Why this is important to your business:

The accounting platform saves documents sent by companies, tags them, categorizes them, automatically creates the documents needed for compliance, and at the same time allows you to track processes and documents. Especially in the e-commerce space, it’s worth a look.

