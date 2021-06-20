CallMeCarson breaks silence on grooming claims with a six-word statement





Carson King, well known as YouTuberCallMeCarson, has called for “a little longer” in his first short official statement since the grooming allegations against him came to light six months ago.

King’s 6-word Twitter post, which says “Please make it a little longer 👍,” was posted overnight on Saturday and was rated over 70,000 times within 7 hours.

This was his first public comment, except for “accidental tweets” last month, as he was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a minor girl.

In January, a woman accused Carson King of caring for her when she was 17 and 19 years old. The woman uses the name Sam to claim that she and King shared a private message of sexual nature.

Shortly after the allegations were released, two former King lunch club collaborators said they admitted that King had sent a message to a minor girl.

Please make it a little longer

— Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) June 20, 2021

King, whom Newsweek contacted for further comment, has not yet addressed his allegations and is silent on his social media platform.

On May 17, King quoted Hill’s September 2020 article on poll figures for President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump. He added: “Hmm.”

The tweet was later deleted, and fans wrote in a follow-up tweet, “A coincidental tweet, continue.” This second tweet was also deleted later.

Immediate Regret: Minecraft’s YouTuber Call Me Carson posted for the first time in months after disappearing due to allegations of improper contact with minors. To immediately delete. It is said that it was a coincidental tweet. He is also said to like tweets and quickly dislike them. pic.twitter.com/JvqszwWLkz

— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

King gained fame in the 2010s thanks to his Minecraft-focused YouTube and Twitch game channels and collaborations with other gamers in the Lunch Club.

Members of the group moved away from King after the allegations were filed.

Noah and Travels told YouTuber Keemstar (real name Daniel Keem) in January that King had exchanged inappropriate messages with young fans.

Noah also told Keemster that Carson’s actions were behind the dissolution of the lunch club.

“I feel like the situation was like he told us all this crazy thing,” Traves said at the time. “I didn’t want to make a quick decision, so I waited a moment and tried to come up with the best solution to do it. We pushed it away and kept pushing it because we didn’t want to deal with it. “

As a result of the interview, he criticized the members of the lunch club for not immediately speaking about the allegations and urged other members to respond promptly.

Another former member, Slimecicle (real name Charlie Dalgleish), said in a statement at the time: children.

“As soon as I knew this, I took every step to protect the unknown victims and report the information I had to the authorities.”







