Rainy weather, white noise machine, etc.





On board Southeast Alaska, they called it a “diesel coma.” The soft ham of the ship’s engine, combined with the soaring sea and oily water, takes you to some of the best z you’ve ever caught, whether on a fishing boat or elsewhere. to go. While working as a camp consultant at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp, I discovered the joy of being in a diesel coma. Some of the best naps I have ever experienced are traveling between the islands.

In the early days of the pandemic, my potential desire for home audio sleep aids soared to absolute demand. After sunset, I distracted my thoughts on the car. Without a large area of ​​open water and a pair of diesel V-8s, I saw the next best thing: the Echo Dot with a clock. I scrolled through the various sleep sound options, but it didn’t help. They all feel that it is not true nature. Enough, they can put me to sleep.

Finally, I found Voice Apps, LLC’s Voice of the Rainforest. This is a layered soundscape built on a soft rolling stream. The chirping of birds, the muffled owls, and other soothing sounds combine to attract attention and do nothing. When I heard the sound of the tropical rain forest, my brain entered the white room where God wandered in the movie. This is the first thing I turn on whenever I need something to help me fall asleep.

This made me think: What do other members of the Wired Gadget Lab use to stun? At a recent weekly meeting at WIRED Gadget Lab, I mentioned my beloved Rainforest Sounds and in return received a series of special sounds from others. Needless to say, this is the sound we like to fall asleep. From traditional favorites to more bizarre choices.

If you’re looking for a speaker to hear your sleep, we recommend the small Amazon and Google smart speakers. It costs less than $ 100 and can easily provide enough fidelity to simulate streams, fans, and other distracting noise. Buying Guide The best Bluetooth speaker with the best wireless headphones. Do you have your own super-specific favorites to put you to sleep? I would like to hear in the comments.

Voice app rainforest sounds

Amazon

For over a year, my favorite sleep sounds use natural, soft sounds to put me to sleep. The combination of rushing water, bird chirping, and humming sounds makes me feel like camping. I also like the super-long group for about an hour, but it gradually disappears from the intro to the after-sales, so I never wake up to the suddenly changing sound. -Parker Hall

Rain view

IOS, Android

With this serious app, you can choose from a variety of rain sounds. You can choose from thunderstorms, roof raindrops, and several other options. This is a great free alternative and a great Rainy Mood app ($ 3). – Lorraine playing cards

ASMR Planet

YouTube

Watch ASMR videos When you fall asleep, you become more tolerant of stinging pain and it’s harder to get the same feeling of relaxation. I’m lucky to stumble on this channel. Creator Sophie has created an aesthetically pleasing video centered around craftsmanship, nostalgia, makeup, and hours of plastic percussion. ASMR is a saturated space, but these videos definitely comfort me. – Lorraine playing cards

End of the era II

Spotify

Sometimes I need a little atmosphere to fall asleep-to put my brain in a particular place, in a particular atmosphere. My favorite album is End of Time II On Spotify. It consists of mixed music The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, a strange follow-up to the fun and popular N64 game “Ocarina of Time”. It is moody and dark, and can mix with the sounds of the forest. You can’t sleep peacefully because it takes you to a soft, dark and safe place, like a mossy bed of big deck trees.Jace Gray

Box fan sound

Spotify

During my three-week trip to Asia, my partner and I missed a fan who always leaves when we sleep. We play this reliable and realistic loop for 8 hours every night. Spotify Wrapped even said this was my best song of the year. Advanced tip: After the song restarts, use the crossfade setting to avoid unnatural pauses. – Lorraine playing cards

White noise environment light

IOS, Android

I like listening to rain and bird calls outside the window, but I don’t like the fake versions that are common on audio machines. But I also need to eliminate all the noise that occurs in the apartment building. Here’s how I found the White Noise Ambience Lite app. There are classic options such as sea waves and tweet bugs, as well as the crackling of vinyl records and my personal favorite clothes dryer. This is a modest amount of noise to block everything else and put me to sleep. -Medea Giordano

Many, from product reviewers Matt Jancer to other members of the WIRED family, pledge their choice of white noise machine guides. Our first choice, the LectroFan Classic Edition ($ 50), has a surprisingly complex array of pink, brown and white noise. It can even distract attention to 85 decibels (but still safe enough not to hurt your ears overnight).

