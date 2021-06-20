Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Race Dodge Challenger-So it starts





To be fair, it doesn’t mean much. Because we know that nothing can be expected to catch up with it, at least in production attire, more than a quarter mile, and in some cases beyond. Legacy carmakers tend to take a long time to react, but it’s now up to Porsche and the gang to come up with the next move. That’s all it takes to turn an ocean liner.

The rest of the industry hopes to cook EVs to the performance of the plaid, but there are no horses in this race, but we just want to see a healthy competition to produce really fast cars- Here’s a very brave Dodge … alongside the challenger who accepted the challenge (if not a challenger, who else?) And the drag strip next to the Model S plaid (in the video description). Is written as a charger, but the quality is poor, but it still looks like a challenger to us).

Did you think the driver could win? Probably not. In fact, the fact that they got off to a good start shows that they were probably quite nervous and knew that everything needed to be perfected to even start thinking that they had a chance. But in reality, there was nothing they could do to win, except to throw an anti-tank mine in front of the next vehicle.

To make matters worse for Dodge, judging by its elapsed time, it’s probably just an SRT8, not a Hellcat. But if you look at Tesla’s time (10.84), you can see that even Stock’s Hellcat couldn’t beat it.

But wait a minute. 10.84 is far from what Tesla was making fun of with plaids before its release. With a talk of 9.24 seconds and a trap speed near 155mph, what do you get? Well, there are some possible explanations.

First, the Tesla driver wasn’t trying to check the speed of the car after the victory, so when he knew that W was in the bag, he just took off and pushed as hard as he needed to get forward. .. And there are tricky situations that make buying a Model S plaid with drag racing in mind a bit more complicated.

According to NHRA and IHRA regulations, vehicles traveling 1/4 mile in less than 10 seconds must be equipped with a roll cage and parachute, and the driver must wear a helmet and protective clothing. This may explain that the driver releases the throttle in the middle of the race and adjusts the performance of the car so that it can be kept safe for more than 10 seconds.

At the moment, Model S plaid owners have to choose between drag racing the car or using it as intended, so it would be interesting to see how this situation spreads. Getting on and off, on the other hand, can be a bit tricky, but imagine how cool it is for kids to get off at school in a car with a roll cage and parachute. On the other hand, dad can lose his racing jumpsuit and helmet, but if you know him, you probably won’t.

