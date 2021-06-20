Facebook, Apple, Google, Amazon, etc. are facing major changes under antitrust proposals







The US Congress is targeting Big Tech with antitrust proposals. This can affect internet giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon. Experts say the emphasis is on regulation rather than antitrust law.

An antitrust overhaul package announced by the U.S. Congress will have a widespread impact on how people use the Internet and the largest and most successful companies in the United States when Big Tech is enacted. There is a possibility.

Five bills scheduled to be voted on Wednesday could pave the way for the reorganization or dissolution of giants such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon while rebuilding the entire Internet ecosystem. ..

This measure will prevent tech giants from operating third-party platforms, provide competing services on those platforms, and hurt Apple, Amazon, and others.

Legislators are also trying to ban tech companies from prioritizing their products and services, with Google clearly in mind.

As another measure, data “portability” and “interoperability” are required. This makes it easy to quit Facebook, for example, while preserving your data and contacts.

The largest tech companies are also barred from buying competitors under the package and will have additional funding to enforce antitrust laws.

Fiona Scott Morton, a professor at Yale University and a former U.S. official who writes extensively about Big Tech, said the law is for technology companies whose key is to enforce antitrust laws in the United States and elsewhere. He said it was due to not hitting control.

“This is a regulation, not an antitrust law anymore,” Morton said.

If the bill is passed, Apple may have to sell or shut down its music services to avoid discriminating against rivals such as Spotify, she said.

“Apple will have to choose,” she said.

The interoperability requirement will be very serious for consumers as it allows people to join Facebook and social networks other than Facebook. [Facebook-owned] Stay in touch with your friends on Instagram, “says Morton.

The package includes US President Joe Biden nominating Lina Khan, a prominent supporter of Big Tech’s dissolution, to lead the Federal Trade Commission, one of the bodies responsible for antitrust law. Is coming in the wake of Washington’s more aggressive attitude towards the dominant tech companies. Execution.

“Dangerous” path

The House Judiciary Committee is planning to vote for the package on Wednesday, with support from the Republican Party in addition to Democratic leadership, indicating a possible passage across the House of Representatives. The fate of the Senate is not very clear.

The measure is the result of a 16-month investigation in the House of Representatives, led by Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Siciline, where tech giants are abusing their dominant position and overpowering the economy. I concluded that I have it.

Professor Christopher Sagers of Cleveland State University, who specializes in antitrust law, said the package represents a fundamental approach to addressing the growing power of tech companies.

The bill says, “You’ll be operating your platform like an airline or a utility company. An airline or a utility company needs to serve those who need it, and to anyone. Must not be provided. [or themselves] Discriminatory benefits, “said Sagers.

“These laws could also put an end to some of the most popular products,” he added.

“For example, if your iOS device or App Store is called the’target platform’, you’re not sure if Apple can continue to sell its own mobile software. It can affect products such as Amazon Prime, Google Maps, and digitized books. What else do you know about the Google Books project? “

But Sagers said, “The impact may not be bad in the long run as the market reorganizes itself and new competitors replace them … but these laws are dangerous. I think it’s difficult to predict the outcome. “

A blank smartphone?

Other analysts have issued harsh warnings about the unexpected consequences of defeating the highly successful businesses that many consumers rely on in their daily lives.

Iain Murray, Senior Fellow of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, said the move would require companies such as Apple to close the App Store, ship “empty phones” without apps, or spin off the phone sector. Said it could mean.

“In most cases, the average consumer will notice a significant reduction in the user experience,” he said in a statement.

According to Aurelien Portuese of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, the law reflects European digital market law and is a think tank that often reflects the industry’s view that it is likely to “distort” competition.

Portuese said the law is in a wave of resentment towards Big Tech, but it could ultimately hurt consumers by allowing inefficient companies to profit in the market. Said.

“Consumers may no longer benefit from economies of scale of large corporations,” Portuese said in a statement.

The legislative package reveals a serious lack of practical understanding of how the technology industry operates and needs to operate in order to remain competitive, relevant, profitable and innovative. “It’s done,” Futurum Research analyst Olivier Blanchard said in a blog post.

“Do big tech companies have too much power? You can certainly claim it.

“But if the goal is to continue to curb very large and very powerful businesses, Congress establishes guardrails that protect consumers and competition without bringing destructive balls throughout the system. By doing so, you can tackle the problem. “

