Research and innovation thrive in educational institutions in the blockade





New Delhi: Despite the second wave of Covid’s pandemic and the resulting blockade, research at various institutions continued without problems. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), and many other institutions of higher education were busy with world-class research, innovation, devising new curriculums, and establishing new campuses during these turbulent times. ..

In the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, IIT-Ropar has developed a device named “Jeevan Vayu” that can be used as an alternative to a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. This is the first such device in the country that operates without electricity and is optimized for both oxygen production units such as oxygen cylinders and hospital oxygen pipelines. These features are not available on other existing CPAP machines.

During the current wave of Covid, preparations were made to establish the “Energy Science and Engineering” division in IIT Delhi. This new undergraduate B.Tech program in “Energy Engineering” will be introduced this year. Congrats!

Voting was successful

KA Subramanian, Head of Energy Research Center (CES) in IIT Delhi, who logs in and views the results, said: -Reduction of carbonization and energy supply costs. IIM-Ahmedabad has launched the “Ashank Desai Center” for leadership and organizational development. Vishal Gupta, an instructor at IIM-Ahmedabad, said: “The Ashank Desai Center aims to promote rigorous research and leadership, organizational development and research in the public, private and social sectors. We can come together.”

In the midst of the second wave of Covid-19, the Transport Research and Injury Prevention Center was established in IIT Delhi. The center conducts research in the areas of traffic safety and modern transportation systems. Developed by IIT Delhi, this technology can save hundreds of lives by reducing road accidents.

At the same time, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and IIT graduates set up a start-up during the second wave of coronavirus. Under this startup, AIIMS graduates will provide training to young people preparing for the National Qualifications and Entrance Examination (NEET) to enroll in top medical colleges across India. IIT graduates, on the other hand, support young people who want to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to enroll in a prestigious Faculty of Engineering.

AIIMS and IIT graduates came up with a solution by holding a 45-day online crash course. Separately, Gurgaon-based Northcap University (NCU) has partnered with Arizona State University (ASU) in the United States as part of the Synthana Alliance under the New Education Policy (NEP) announced in 2020. I am. Sintana is a network of major universities. Around the world, we support the development of quality educational programs to meet the economic needs of other countries. The US News & World Report has ranked ASU as the most innovative university in the United States for the past six years. Times Higher Education has also nominated it as one of the most prestigious universities in the world. ASU is America’s largest engineering campus. ASU’s Thunderbird Global Management School, which offers a Master’s degree in Global Management, is ranked number one in the Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal rankings. “This three-part agreement focuses on education, research and digital transformation, which is great for NCU students, teachers, and the entire innovation ecosystem in India,” said Milind Padalkar, NCU’s professional prime minister. It will bring benefits. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos