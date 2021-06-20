Top Business Story: Google Health Shakeup





HLTH; Samantha Lee / Business Insider

Google’s health sector is split

Google’s healthcare group has transferred more than 100 employees to other departments such as Fitbit and Search. Shake-up is yet another big pain for tech companies that are still finding their voice in healthcare.

In March, about 700 people at Google Health were working on research, imaging, clinical tools, health sensors, and more. According to internal data obtained by Insider, that number has dropped to nearly 570 as of this week, reducing headcount by nearly 20%.

This change should increase the group’s influence and speed of execution, said Dr. David Feinberg, head of Google Health, in an email that Insider saw on May 5. They also said they should support Google’s broader work as Google expands its focus on health and wellness.

A Google Health spokeswoman said in a statement to insiders, “We have brought together several teams to combine our expertise and focus on health and wellness.”

Here’s what else you need to know about the reorganization:

Employees leave Credit Suisse with a large number of Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters.Sky Gould / Insider

Credit Suisse was shaken by the bombings of Greensill and Arquegos this year, with nearly 50 executives, bankers and traders in exile at companies such as Jeffreys, JP Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America.

The Swiss bank has been involved in a series of problems over the past two years. In the 2019 spy scandal, the then chief operating officer oversaw rival UBS, and four months later the CEO resigned.

In February, banks frozen a $ 10 billion supply chain finance fund related to Greensill Capital over valuation concerns. And recently, Credit Suisse has dealt with a fallout from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, a family office client founded by hedge fund billionaire Bill Hwang, whose $ 8 billion assets have been decimated. I am.

Together, the setbacks cost the company billions of dollars and were accompanied by an outflow of senior bankers and other workers.

Get a complete picture of your bank’s talent loss.

Instacart takes on Google and Facebook Monica Shipper / Getty Images

Instacart built an advertising business that raised hundreds of millions of dollars last year and is growing so fast that it could generate more than $ 1 billion in revenue from this business in 2022.

The company is known for its grocery delivery. This is a gig economy business and often has low or no profit margins. But what sets it apart from DoorDash and other distribution platforms is how well Instacart’s products are for high-value advertising.

Ads are often a paid list of items such as Haagen-Dazs ice cream and Ketel One Vodka that shoppers see when searching for groceries to buy or browsing the Instacart app. The business is catching up with brands that are trying to confront customers that they should reach through in-store promotions and grocery store circulation.

Advertising is key to Instacart’s long-term profitability and international expansion, and the business is differentiating itself from other gig economy services such as Uber and DoorDash.

Read about how that advertising business can rival major industry players:

Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors, has resigned from Lordstown Motors.Megan Geringer / Getty Images; Tassoska Topodis / Getty Images; Samantha Lee / Insider

On Monday morning, electric car startup Lordstown Motors announced the resignation of founder and CEO Steve Burns and other executives.

It’s a plunge for serial entrepreneur Burns, who founded Lordstown in 2019 and released it last year, but it’s probably not unexpected.

Insiders spoke with 17 ex-employees from various Burns startups, including eight current and ex-Lordstown workers.

Some are called Burns (62 years old). This is a visionary person who has the knack for seeing trends before they appear. Most people said he knew how to create a buzz and attract investors, but sometimes he struggled to fulfill his promise. Others ridiculed him as a “scammer,” bent rules to improve the image of his company, hired family and friends, and lacked the skills to enter the demanding automotive industry.

Look at the rise and fall of Burns:

