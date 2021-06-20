Republicans split into bills targeting tech giants





Republicans have publicly sparred on some of the hottest antitrust bills with bipartisan support, showing the bumpy path ahead of the bill.

Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will vote for five bipartisan measures targeting Big Tech, but panel top Republican Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel Jordan Hiricon Valley: Biden, Putin are cybersecurity Agree to begin work to address concerns | Senate panel unanimously advances major Biden cyber candidates | Rick Scott says National Security until Biden visits border Trump Threatening to delay candidates, allies pressure DOJ to support election claims, documents tell the story of the last bipartisan unicorn The Senate’s campaign department nearly one million in May Raise people. Five points on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision MORE (Calif.) Condemns the bill for Democrat-led partisan power gains.

Democratic impeachment managers don’t care about conservative censorship. What is their next big mission? After lawmakers from both parties advertised the legislation, Jordan tweeted Wednesday that it would empower Big Tech and big government to make it worse.

It elicited swift criticism from Congressman Ken Buck Kenneth (Ken) on Twitter Robert Buck White House supports the abolition of war approval in 2002 House has an antitrust package to curb high-tech giants Announcement Roy is a ranking member of the Antimonopoly Subcommittee, which is co-sponsoring the bill, introducing a bill to prevent members of the Chinese Communist Party from buying more land in the United States (R-Colo).

Using antitrust laws to thwart Big Tech’s bad behavior is not a big government, Mr. Buck said.

Republican civil war is unlikely to hinder the proceedings of the bill, but the GOP sector could have a greater impact in the 50-50 Senate, which requires at least 60 votes to advance most bills.

The House bill is the culmination of a blockbuster report from the Antimonopoly Panel released last year, claiming that Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are abusing market power. The report outlined policy recommendations, but failed to get Republican support.

But the five bill proposals announced this week represent a female rather than a chainsaw approach to amending antitrust laws, Buck said at a press conference last week.

We see this as a starting point and are open to making these bills better, both here and on the Senate side. If we don’t start somewhere, we don’t do anything, the problem is much bigger, he said.

Buck has also pitched the bill as a way to chase social media platforms and has appealed to Republicans claiming that tech companies are curbing conservative voices.

For my conservative friends who are concerned about Big Tech’s power over information and speech, Buck said the only way to stop this power was through antitrust reforms.

The bill aims to redefine antitrust legislation by giving federal regulators greater power to curb allegations of monopoly. Some measures are more likely to move forward than others.

The Merger Submission Modernization Act, which raises submission fees paid to antitrust agencies for merger review, has a Senate ancillary bill attached to the US Innovation and Competition Act that passed the Senate earlier this month.

House version of Joseph (Joe) Neguse House, introduced by Congressman Joe Neguse, announces antitrust package to curb overnight healthcare of high-tech giant: House Democrats urge Biden to expand Medicare | Intel Community : Competing COVID-19 origin theory is “more likely than other theories” | WHO: In Africa, where 20 million vaccinations are “urgently needed”, 70% of Democrats are in Biden in the United States Family planning MORE (D-Colo.) Is pressing to expand Medicare. ), She admitted that she supported the merger application bill, but she did not fully support the antitrust agenda.

I may not agree with all the bills in this package, and I do not agree. I may disagree with why there are monopoly and oligopoly issues, but there are these issues. And she said there are market power issues not only in Big Tech, but also in health care and hospitals.

Darrell Issa Rep. Darrell Edward Issa “If this is the case, I’m a toast.”: Oral history of Gray Davis’ recall in the California House of Representatives Republican Party’s gradual attack on Joe Biden’s United States MORE (California, a member of another judicial committee that was critical of the R-proposal) has urged opposition to the waiver of vaccine patents that need to be stopped. Said there is. He pointed out how one of the bills adds interoperability and data portability requirements.

But Issa said he was very concerned that the bill would occupy a small area when targeting Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

I think the premise that big things are bad, or that we need a law that defines that a company is treated differently just because it has grown to a certain value, is inherently bad. And I was looking forward to the markup that I think I should insist on some of those changes, Issa told Hill.

The bill stipulates that affected companies will include at least 50 million US-based monthly active users or 100,000 US-based monthly active business users, and platforms with a market capitalization of over $ 600 billion. I am.

Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Siciline David Siciline Hillicon Valley: Senate Targets High-Tech Giants With Antitrust Bill | Oversight Chair Puts Pressure on JBS Over Payments to Hackers | Trump Spokesmen Join High-Tech Companies | YouTube Suspensions Republican Senator House Announces Antitrust Package to Suppress High-Tech Giants Warren, Jamie Dimon spar over overdraft fees at a Senate hearing (DR.I.) said the decision was up to the executive body.

The proposal will also give the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) greater authority to curb a company’s market power.

Mr. Ischa said the bill was a potentially great seizure of power by the administration.

GOP’s concerns about the additional power given to the FTC are further fueled by the Biden administration, named after Big Tech critic Lina Khan Lina Khan. As FTC Commissioner MORE, who chairs the agency just hours after she was confirmed by the Senate in a 69-28 vote.

Nonetheless, Kahn gained support from many Republicans, including top-notch technical critic Senator Josh Hawley Josh Hawley (Josh) David Holy Pence, who was struck by a “traitor” call at a conservative meeting. .. Interior MORE (Mo.).

Republican divisions are also competing with each other for Trump’s allies. Jordan is one of the loudest critics of the bill, but Trump’s ally Matt Getz Matthew (Matt) Getzkinzinger: Conspiracy Theory The FBI gave an example of “The Legacy of Trump and Trumpism” on January 6th. Planned Florida State Capitol candidates say they are co-sponsored by opponents who are plotting to kill her MORE (R-Fla.).

McCarthys’ criticism, on the other hand, focuses on issues such as free speech and government authority.

McCarthy spokesman Mark Bednar told The Wall Street Journal that Republican plans to confront Big Tech would be unaffected by anything other than a commitment to freedom of speech and corporate freedom, and the legislation would be federal. He added that it would only be given to Democrats. More power to tilt the scale.

When asked about alternatives to tackle antitrust reform, Bednar didn’t answer Hill.

External groups say Republicans need to take some action against Silicon Valley.

Republican leaders need to decide whether they represent their members and conservatives, or the awakened Big Tech billionaire monopoly in Silicon Valley, conservative advocates. Mike Davis, founder and president of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), said.

The IAP is sending emails to its supporters, urging them to call Republicans on the Judiciary Committee to support the bill.

I think their members will help change their mindset. McCarthy and Jordan, especially Jordan, have declared themselves to be conservative champions and great warriors against Big Tech, even though they are actually bidding for Big Tech, Davis said. It was.

High-tech industry groups that nominate tech giants among their members, such as NetChoice and Chamber of Progress, have blamed the proposal.

Back promised to refuse donations from Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and Twitter earlier this year.

Jordan has accepted a $ 5,000 donation from Google for the 2020 reelection campaign. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), he has received thousands of dollars from Google in the last decade’s election cycle.

Asked about Jordan’s donation from Google, a spokesman for the House of Representatives pointed out an interview with Jordan Fox News last year in support of his acceptance of donations from Silicon Valley giants.

If Google gives me a check for thousands of dollars, God will bless them, which doesn’t change who I am, Jordan said.

According to FEC records, McCarthy received $ 5,000 from Google during the 2020 election cycle and thousands of dollars from Amazon, Facebook and Google over the last decade.

Neither McCarthy nor Jordan are eligible to receive donations from Amazon, Facebook, or Google because tech companies have suspended donations to lawmakers who voted against proving the outcome of the presidential election.

Despite the opposition to the bill, Siciline and Buck advertised the bipartisan support that led to the proposal.

Republicans and Democrats haven’t agreed much lately, but we agree with the need to undertake these unregulated Big Tech monopolies, Siciline said at a press conference Wednesday.

You can’t be here today without the support of many men and women on either side of the aisle. It showed that transpartisanism was still possible in this era.

