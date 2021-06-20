Google FAQ Rich results are limited to 2 per page





Google’s Danny Sullivan has confirmed that search results that display FAQ structured data are currently limited to only two results. Danny also confirmed that it wasn’t done to curb the abuse of the rich results of structured data by SEO and explained why SEO did this.

Google FAQ Rich results not limited in the UK

Google’s Danny Sullivan tweeted that he limited the rich FAQ results to two per web page.

Yes, we recently made a change that limits these to a maximum of two.

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 18, 2021

But that doesn’t apply to the UK or anywhere else in the world.

Here are the rich results of the FAQ in the UK:

Extensive UK result screenshots including 3 FAQs

Apparently the update is still under development, so there may still be a wealth of FAQs showing more than two results.

FAQ Search Engine Results Page (SERP) Rich Results

Structured Data in Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) is a way to qualify for displaying FAQ content on Google’s SERPs. The advantage of this type of display is that the location of the website takes up more space in the search results.

Rich results of this kind were announced by Google on May 8, 2019.

“The FAQ page has a list of frequently asked questions and answers on a particular topic.

For example, the FAQ page on an e-commerce website may contain answers about shipping addresses, purchasing options, return policies, and refund processes.

By using the structured data on the FAQPage, you can enable your content to view these questions and answers so that they can be viewed directly in Google Search and Assistant, allowing users to quickly find answers to frequently asked questions. will do so. “

Another reason for the coveted display of FAQ structured data is that we knocked out one or two competitors from the first page to the second page of search results.

SEO response to rich results of FAQ structured data

In the first deployment, both praise and criticism arose, depending on whether SEO benefited from the SERP FAQ or whether its competitors benefited.

Google displayed up to 10 FAQs at a time. This can cause two or three web pages to dominate the entire first page of search results.

One SEO (@brodieseo) tweeted a screenshot of how FAQs dominate search results.

Good morning friends. I’m sure the maximum FAQ Andy is 10. Then there is a “more” link at the end. So could there be 100 FAQs on the first page of Goog? I hope you don’t come across the result. pic.twitter.com/RTd2ZZdApk

— Brody Clark (@brodieseo) September 17, 2019

Lily Ray (@lilyraynyc) posted a screenshot of the rich results of the FAQ that governs SERP.

Here’s a screenshot with highlights added to show how much space these rich results took up.

2019 FAQ Rich Results Screenshot

She later tweeted her complex feelings about the abundant results of the new FAQ.

“It’s a little annoying to be dissatisfied with the organic consequences taking up too much space.”

August 2020: Google Reduced FAQ Rich Results

Then, about a year later, in the summer of 2020, the search marketing community found that the FAQ structured data displayed on SERPs had few results.

Google’s John Mueller answered a question about how the rich results of the FAQ seem to disappear.

Mueller said:

“One of the things I’ve noticed that people are talking online about general FAQ markup is that they don’t show much in search results.

And it’s a kind of natural development from my point of view, trying to find the right balance between displaying these everywhere and displaying them on more meaningful pages.

… Therefore, you need to tweak the pages, queries, and pages that display the rich result types in the FAQ. “

May 2021: FAQ No rich results yet

At another Google business hours hangout in May 2021, someone else asked Mueller what was happening in the FAQ Rich Results.

The person asking the question wanted to know if structured data no longer returns rich results and asked, “Does it work?”

John Mueller replied that Google is still displaying the rich results of the FAQ and is undergoing the normal process of updating various features and results to make sure the rich results are useful.

Mueller said:

“What usually happens with some of these structured data types and abundant result types is that the frequency of display is subtle over time to avoid overloading all of these in search results. It’s about trying to adjust. It’s just a feature that ultimately confuses people. “

Google announces FAQ Rich results are limited

The change is that Google’s Danny Sullivan has announced on Twitter that it will limit the rich results of FAQs to two FAQs per webpage instead of the previous 10 FAQ entries per webpage.

Someone asked if it was a response to SEO’s “game” Google:

And finally, Google decided that SEO pushed the FAQ game too much. So … let’s see which sites will be “elegant” … Now, while traveling, I tend to see classic OTAs getting them (actually pushing the FAQ too much) Site needle) https://t.co/fwWcZtPZmV

— Gianluca Fiorelli (@ gfiorelli1) June 18, 2021

Danny Sullivan replied no, the rich results of the FAQ are not a response to those who are playing the game.

Danny tweeted:

I’ve seen some people suggest this is what we did for SEO games. it’s not. The SEO was unable to play the displayed number. Our automated system did that. We constantly reviewed things and decided that it would be most useful to display up to two.

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 18, 2021

Danny extended his description:

This is displayed because the system has determined that it may be useful to display it. As a result, it is not always displayed like any other structured data. Not always useful. Click here for details: https: //t.co/OKIPc9vfZo

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 18, 2021

FAQ Is Rich Results Limited Only in the United States?

As of this writing, updating the FAQ structured data is still underway.

FAQ I was starting to feel that the rich results were gone or put on hold.

This new way of displaying rich FAQ results looks fairer than the first way, which tended to knock out more sites from the front page of search results.

Limiting a web page to two FAQs with rich results seems like a fair way to implement this feature, while useful to the user.

However, don’t expect this implementation to be persistent, as everything about search is constantly changing.

Quote

2019 GoogleNew in Structured data: FAQ and How-to

2019 Google FAQ on Search and Google Assistant

SEJ September 2019 FAQ Does Structured Data Dominate Google Search?

SEJ August 2020 Why Google doesn’t show a lot of FAQ results

SEJ May 2021 Google Rich Results on What’s Happening in Frequently Asked Questions







