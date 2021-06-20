Digital acceleration will continue, and it’s time to embrace it





Digital transformation

Information systems are undergoing an even greater revolution in terms of demand, fame and value creation. Simon El Cabets, Country Managing Director of Accenture Israel, is undergoing major changes as IT departments play a central role in driving innovation.

Shimon Elkabetz 15: 2220.06.21

When it comes to digital transformation, one misconception is that the idea behind movement is a purely technological leap, and in reality the reality is quite different. In more than 25 countries around the world, technology-invested companies are making significant profits compared to just-dead companies, according to a survey of 4,300 senior executives in the information systems business. .. For the outbreak of Covid-19. Of all those who responded to the survey, more than 70% reported increased investment in cloud security, and 68% said they increased their investment in hybrid cloud solutions. In addition, IoT technology adoption has increased by 70% and the use of AI and artificial intelligence applications has increased by approximately 70%. All companies that reported accelerated adoption of new technologies reported a 17% increase in profitability compared to the previous year.

One of the most notable numbers in the global survey is that large companies have diverted much of their IT budget from maintenance to business innovation. There is no doubt that the cloud revolution is one of the key technological revolutions we have experienced. But beyond the technological leap, it’s an innovative organizational concept that streamlines business activities and changes the rules of the game. Simon El Cabets, Country Managing Director of Accenture Israel. Photo: Elad Gutman

As mentioned earlier, this study shows the relationship between investing in innovative technologies and increasing the profitability of international companies. Among the most sought-after components of digital transformation recently implemented by leading organizations around the world are automation, machine learning, and integration of artificial intelligence into decision-making and business processes.

Digital twins are another new concept that can warn and predict diverse activities in all industries through advanced algorithms. Information security, privacy protection, and environmental protection are also one of the trending components of the digital transformation process.

And what about Israel? The market seems to be boiling. This is well reflected in the data from STKI, a research firm led by Dr. Jimmy Schwarzkopf. The field of information systems management (IT) in Israel is growing. By 2021, it will end with a 7.5% increase. During the corona year 2020, the market will steadily decline by 0.2% and the aforementioned 2021 will end with an increase of about 7.5% to about $ 7.6 billion.

The changes here are clear, as Israel is a powerhouse of innovation. As unicorns add to the fine list of $ 1 billion companies every day, it’s clear that all of these companies need a progressive organizational infrastructure strategy. Local market.

Information systems are undergoing an even greater revolution in terms of demand, fame and value creation. Significant changes are being made as IT departments play a central role in driving innovation. The digital acceleration we experienced during the Covid-19 period will not stop. Now is the time to lead the rapid change.

Shimon Elkabetz is Country Managing Director of Accenture Israel.





