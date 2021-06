E32021 had more non-violent games than last year

Thanks to Wholesome Direct, there were many more non-violent games on display at E32021.

E3 Week is finally late and there are some big and small titles I’m looking forward to. While Breath of the Wild 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Starfield and others stole the show, Devolver Forwarders and Wholesome Direct treated us into dozens of indie games. However, there was one trend that was noticed throughout the showcase week, with an increasing number of non-violent games.

A total of 349 games have been announced at the Summer Games Fest, Ubisoft Forward, Wholesome Direct, Devolver Forwarder, Microsoft + Bethesda Showcase, and Nintendo Direct. Gamesindustry.biz has considered 115 of these games non-violent. This is well above 41 of the 239 non-violent games in 2019.

Related: E3 showed that the definition of indie no longer means anything

But what is the definition of a violent or non-violent game? The website has come up with a detailed formula for identifying non-violent games.

No title is required or encouraged to hurt or kill other creatures. There are no graphic or realistic titles of violence. It also counts cartoon violence, such as throwing Mario Party mini-games and party animals that knock out other players. Games surrounding contact sports are considered violent. References to invisible violence, such as games solving previous murders, are not considered violent. Minimal depictions or conflicting expressions, such as Hearthstone-style card games, are not considered violent. For example, games that give direct commands that lead to violence, such as strategy titles and turn-based RPGs, are considered violent.

It should also be noted that announcements that did not show gameplay were discounted.

It is important to re-emphasize that this effort was not intended to condemn violence, according to the report. It’s about looking at how much of the industry’s output depends on the same basic mechanism: selling the ability to fight and kill.

Via Gamesindustry.biz

The report also analyzed the percentage of non-violent games exhibited during each event. As the name implies, Wholesome Direct leads 63 non-violent games out of a total of 76 games. That’s 83%. Devolver Digital was 37% in seconds, followed by Future Games Show, Nintendo Direct and Guerilla Collective.

Conversely, Square Enix Presents, Koch Prime Time, Capcom, and Gearbox all had no non-violent games in their showcases.

Next: World Of Warcraft Release Date: Shadowlands Chains of Domination Update Announced

Life is a weird thing that tackles better choices than any other game

About the author Vaspaan Dastoor (349 articles published)

Vaspaan Dastoor is The Gamer’s news editor. Previously working at IGN India, I always strive to get people to make time for the LOTR Marathon.He can be found at @DastoorVaspaan giving a hot take to a cold reaction

Other works by Vaspaan Dastoor

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos