What is LiDAR? How is it used in automobiles?





Today’s 20 Vehicles are relatively superheroes compared to the older ones and are packed with all sorts of power. Most cars use a variety of cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and radar to enable features such as adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot monitoring. These allow the car to “see”, but are limited in terms of range and depth. However, new technologies are underway to enable upgraded superpower, including autonomous driving.

A recent announcement by self-driving powerhouse Argo AI suggests that self-driving technology has reached an important milestone. Recent developments in LiDAR technology can detect items up to 400 meters away, improving their functionality even in the dark.

But that all leads us to the question: what exactly is LiDAR? And how important is it to the future of the automotive industry?

What is LiDAR?

LiDAR stands for “Light Detection and Ranging” and stands for sensor technology that can map the surrounding environment. In early self-driving cars, these rotating cylindrical items could be found in the car. Since then, they have a much more sophisticated look. The maps created by these devices are important for autonomous driving capabilities. Outside the automotive industry, LiDAR is used on mobile devices where range is less of an issue, enabling features such as augmented reality, distance measurement, and blurring of photo and video backgrounds.

LiDAR sensors typically emit infrared light, measure the time it takes for light to hit an object and return to the sensor, and create a 3D map. However, there are two different types of LiDAR. Time-of-flight (ToF) LiDAR and frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. They perform the same function, but each has its advantages and disadvantages.

The ToF type is the most common form of LiDAR in vehicles that maps the surroundings by measuring pulses or photons of transmitted and bounced light. Another form of LiDAR, FMCW, transmits a continuous stream of light rather than a pulse of light to map the surroundings. Vehicles with multiple LiDAR sensors typically use these because this form of LiDAR has a limited field of view, but ToF usually has a 360-degree range and can work with a single device. I can do it.

What does LiDAR do?

Maps created by LiDAR sensors are important for self-driving cars. This is because it helps the car “see” the world around it. LiDAR technology provides more detailed and detailed information than other solutions such as radar and cameras. It can also work at night.

However, LiDAR sensors were originally quite expensive, so instead of installing some of these devices in consumer vehicles, suppliers or third-party companies use a limited number of vehicles with these sensors. And the detailed information is used by the car manufacturer along with the driver assistance function. Just as Google ships vehicles with a large number of cameras to get Street View photos, suppliers ship vehicles with a series of LiDAR sensors, which results in highly detailed maps. I will.

Use of LiDAR-created maps Lidar map images of compatible split highways (US 127 and W Colony Road) added as a result of Supercruise mileage expansion. GM

General Motors uses LiDAR maps in its hands-free driving technology, Supercruise. “We are confident that Cadillac’s Super Cruises will perform better than other driver assistance systems by using LiDAR map data,” said Stephanie Lang, assistant manager of General Motors’ advanced driver assistance systems. Says. “From the beginning, we designed the system to take advantage of LiDAR map data.”

Combine map data with onboard sensors and other technologies for supercruise. “High-precision LiDAR map data provides specific details for upcoming events such as corners and exits, and real-time cameras look into the lane and understand the position of the vehicle in the lane,” she explained. .. “A hierarchical approach that combines high-precision LiDAR map data with cameras, sensors and GPS enables a hands-free driving experience, giving drivers confidence and convenience. HD mapping data also provides super cruises. Provides high-precision, high-quality road information that ensures that you can operate on restricted highways, while at the same time smoothly controlling curves to improve user comfort. “

The vehicle itself is not equipped with a LiDAR sensor, but it relies on a LiDAR-created map from supplier Ushr, which is updated quarterly. This provides the sensors and computers of the rest of the vehicle with data to drive with confidence without driver intervention.

Onboard LiDAR? Argo Lidar Point Cloud shows the busy streets of the strip district Argo AI

The price of the LiDAR sensor was about $ 75,000, but the demand for expanding applications of technologies such as mobile phones drastically reduced the price and increased production. GM has shown that it can provide autonomous driving capabilities without the onboard LiDAR sensor, is that ideal?

There are several ways that having a LiDAR sensor makes sense for autonomous driving features. As Canadians know, reliance on old maps can be problematic, as roads can change significantly due to construction and snowy weather.

LiDAR also fills the gaps that other sensors are struggling with. For example, radar is used to detect objects surrounding a car to determine how far they are and how fast they are moving. That’s why automakers use radar for parking sensors, blind spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control, but these same sensors detect the exact position, size, shape, and essential elements of autonomous driving capabilities of an object. I have a hard time. Detection of pedestrians, cyclists, and animals. Radar, on the other hand, works well in the fog and other bad weather that LiDAR is struggling with.

In addition, cameras are used in safety and driver assistance systems. The camera can recognize objects fairly well, but LiDAR is better, which makes it difficult to perceive dark places and depths.

The limitations of these applications and technologies indicate that LiDAR has an in-vehicle vehicle location aimed at providing advanced autonomous driving capabilities, but LiDAR alone cannot get the job done. Redundancy and backup are important when building a safe driving environment.

The LiDAR Tech All-electric ID.BUZZ application will be the first autonomous vehicle in the Volkswagen Group.Volkswagen

While cost was the reason to move the sensor away from current vehicles, LiDAR suppliers such as Argo AI have partnered with automakers such as Ford and Volkswagen to develop commercial-grade self-driving cars that utilize the onboard LiDAR. doing. Volkswagen plans to test self-driving vans in Germany this summer with the goal of launching commercial delivery and microtransit services domestically by 2025 using Argo AI’s LiDAR technology. .. Self-driving car technology. In other words, there is not much delay.

Volvo has announced its intention to use LiDAR from supplier Luminar. Vehicles built in 2022 on the automaker’s next-generation SPA2 modular platform will be hardware compatible with LiDAR gear, which provides fully autonomous highway driving, but in certain locations and conditions. Only if the safety of the system is confirmed. Volvo describes LiDAR as the key to creating a safe self-driving car.

“Self-driving could be one of the most life-saving technologies in history if implemented responsibly and safely,” said Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer of Volvo Cars. “Providing the vision needed to make safe decisions for future vehicles is an important step in that direction.”

For now, self-driving technology may be used in robot taxi fleets, or delivery vehicles, but there are developments suggesting that this technology can be used in the truck industry. Thanks to the constant advances in LiDAR technology, the limitations and pricing of these features are becoming more accessible.

