Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Price, release date, specifications, etc.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the most important foldable ever, based on current rumors suggesting that some sought-after updates and attractive price cuts may be underway It is shaped like.

Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a revelation. The original Galaxy Fold was an amazing engineering feat, but with a small external display, significant internal notches, and well-documented durability concerns, it’s like paying $ 2,000 for beta testing prototype hardware. felt. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has changed almost everything. Its sleek design blends nicely with Samsung’s best handsets, and durability concerns haven’t been completely resolved, but have been significantly reduced. But the $ 2,000 price tag was still a big hurdle for shoppers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may combine all the parts to provide more users with a foldable type. We’ve collected all leaks and rumors along with research to provide you with all the information you need to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, including upcoming releases, prices, designs, specs, and more.

Release date of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Both the original Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 were released in mid-September, but most rumors say that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive a little earlier and will most likely be announced in July or August. is. It’s important to remember that the original Galaxy Fold was supposed to go on sale in April 2019. Its final September release followed a major redesign of the water-turbid hinges on the development timeline for these phones.

The August forecast is most important with the support of the Korean site Yonhap and the reliable leaker Jon Prosser, who specifically pointed out August 27. Another Korean site, The Elec, is sticking to July as a prediction. This is a break from Samsung’s typical September announcement, but the (at least) temporary death of the Galaxy Note allows the company to push things forward. It’s not a bad thing to release before the iPhone 13, so it may be a boon to Samsung.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

There are some exciting rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the biggest is the rumored price cut from the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2’s price tag of around $ 2,000.

There was a lot of speculation about the price cut early on, even before the alleged leak from Sam Mobile claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would see a price cut of about 20% along with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. So the starting price for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $ 1,600. It’s still more expensive than the prestigious iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but at around 10% or less, rather than a 50% surcharge. Foldable display.

We look forward to additional support for this rumored price cut leak. Samsung permanently reduced the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to $ 1,799 in April. This is usually not noticeable on Samsung phones, but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was rarely sold. Taking the Galaxy Z Fold down further, the overall price fell by $ 200, down about 16-20% each, following the pattern Samsung saw in the Galaxy S21 lineup this year.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 design

Design rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 contradict what suggests that both the internal and external displays will be smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, while others are increasing the size. Interior displays that point out that the external display can be made smaller. The confusion can be caused by the presence of the Galaxy Z Fold Lite (or Galaxy Z Fold FE), which is rumored to arrive this year as a foldable, more budget-friendly version similar to the Galaxy S20 FE.

Looking back at the Korean tech site The Elec, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7-inch internal display with a 4-inch external display, according to a report from an OLED research firm. It’s not a big change inside. The current model has a 7.6-inch main panel. However, the current 6.2-inch exterior display is expected to decline significantly. It’s hard to believe this is plausible, as it’s even smaller than the Galaxy Folds 4.6-inch external display, which was one of the major criticisms of the device.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

A recent leak from @ chuvn8888 showed that the main display increased to 7.7 inches and the external display shrank to 5.4 inches. This will still look dramatic to an external display, unless there are significant changes to the screen ratio to avoid the significant bezels that would be present in the current chassis.

Prolific and often accurate leaker @UniverseIce said his sources indicate that the weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been reduced from 9.9 ounces to 9.49 ounces. Perhaps an overall reduction in form factor could explain this, but it’s purely speculative.

Regardless of the size of the display, one of the features that seems to be generally agreed today is the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s under-display camera. If the external display is smaller than the current model, the change can be a bit of a burden. There are no holes or cutouts to distract. @UniverseIce also shows that it is completely undetectable due to the slight mosaic pattern displayed where the camera is located.

The two final rumored design updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are invisible, but could be one of the most influential changes. The first is the addition of water and dust resistant IP ratings. Sam Mobile first reported this. We don’t have the details of that rating, but adding durability can reassure foldable customers that they shouldn’t hide indoors to prevent the phone from being damaged by light rain.

The second is the introduction of S-pen support. TheElec initially reported that this wasn’t the same S-pen on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but a brand new design. This is due to the soft display of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the thickness of the display required for the EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) digitizer method used in previous notebooks. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may use AES (Active Electrostatic Solution) instead. This requires a larger battery-powered S-pen, similar to the one found on the Apple Pencil.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 camera

Rumors of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s camera are much less frequent than other specifications, with the exception of the under-display camera for the exterior display mentioned above. Other rumors range from nearly identical triple-camera arrays with 12MP wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lenses like last year to a partnership with Olympus to create several new sensors.

The latter is interesting, but since we haven’t heard official stories about such partnerships yet, it’s unlikely that we’re already manufacturing hardware for phones that will arrive within the next two months. I will. Looking at the recent Hasselblad partnership with OnePlus, Leak revealed it a few weeks before the announcement, and the integration was only software-based this year.

Rumors of the camera came from the leaker Yogesh, who showed that the Olympus partnership could first be seen in either the “Special Edition Fold” or the Galaxy S22. Given the timelines involved, the latter seems likely.

Expected to see Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus level camera performance from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but more than that could be overkill, especially given the rumors of price cuts.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks like this pic.twitter.com/We7n9GBGFAM May 4, 2021

see next

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a Snapdragon 888 processor and Exynos 2100 (for international versions), but it may not. The only rumors about this come from @UniverseIce, who claims that the processor is internally called “top secret.” This is a strange way to refer to one of these well-known processors.

If not one of those processors, a credible guess is that this could be the debut of Samsung and AMD Exynos processors with the RDNA2 architecture. This is an interesting move from Samsung. The chip will be the first to introduce ray tracing and variable rate shading to smartphones. This is expected to happen on the Galaxy S22 as well, but Samsung could deploy it on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and combine it with S-pen support to consolidate it as a flagship beyond the foldable form factor.

If the price rumors are true, Samsung will stick to the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, there are no specific rumors about these specifications yet.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 outlook

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 felt like a multi-generational leap from the original Galaxy Fold. We also expect it on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, Samsung seems to address some of the underlying reasons why folding isn’t catching up. Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Pricing the Galaxy Z Fold was the biggest issue. That’s because $ 2,000 is too expensive for a mainstream audience to spend on the phone, no matter how great or unique it is. A 20% price cut will help a lot to solve this. Durability is the next biggest concern, and the combination of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s IP rating and the lack of extensive coverage of the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s durability issues upsets more buyers. Should be enough.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn’t going to stop selling its traditional flagship product, but if pricing and durability rumors are correct, it could be the first foldable to offer mainstream appeal.

