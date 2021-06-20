Q & A: The new head of Cleveland Clinic Innovations is looking to the future.





A trained engineer, Dr. Jeff Vince, plans to leverage process-driven traits in his new role as Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations, the commercialization arm of the healthcare system.

Appointed to that role at the end of May, ten years after chairing the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Vince is now responsible for aligning Cleveland Clinic’s technology development strategy with science and research priorities. Founded in 2000, Cleveland Clinic Innovations has helped launch more than 80 startups.

In a telephone interview with MedCity News, Vince discussed plans for Cleveland Clinic innovation, including new product development models implemented and technologies he believes will be of the industry’s greatest interest in the coming years.

Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

MedCity News: What are your key priorities as the new head of innovation at the Cleveland Clinic?

Dr. Jeff Vince: I’m a trained engineer and whenever I enter a new venture, whatever it is, I always start by taking the same approach. I find the baseline: where are we now? And I find a strategy: where do we want to go? And define the technology. How do you get there?

The models we currently have and are used in most innovation centers aren’t really as scalable as we want.

So traditional [model for] Innovation involves one person, called an innovation manager, going out to look for ideas throughout the hospital or university. They then incorporate those ideas and evaluate the market and IP and technology.And if [the ideas] After being considered valuable, it enters the technology development phase, led by the Innovation Manager. They then look for licenses or discuss with venture spinout groups to start selling ideas to the market.

And the problem with that model is that there is one person who has to do everything. And I don’t know anyone who can do everything.

So the model we have [been] Implementations are more product development models. There are members of the Innovation Group whose sole role is to dig up ideas and interact with inventors. If they find inventions that they find valuable, they pass them on to another group, where the evaluation group does market analysis and IP and technology. Then there is a committee that decides whether to move it forward.If it is [found to be] If it’s worth it, move it to the Technology Development Group. This group consists of engineers and scientists with a background in product development and quality management systems.

The final stage is in sales and partner groups. [They’ll] Look out from the clinic to see what technologies you can bring to market through sales.[and they’ll] We’re looking at where venture capital is investing and what’s important in the market right now. [Then they will] We will take that data back to the clinic so that we can adjust it to the movements of the industry.

Our intention is to use this model to grow products that can be put on the market. I think we will prioritize the growth of treatments, diagnostics, and medical information technology.

MedCity News: You have been chairing the Biomedical Engineering Division of the Learner Institute for the past 10 years. So I’m curious, how do you think the experience will help your new role in Cleveland Clinic Innovation?

Dr. Jeff Vince: Oh, I think it affects everything. Not only at work, but also in life. I think the engineer was born, not made.

As an engineer, I take a very process-driven approach and I think most engineers are very familiar with the timeline and deliverables. And as we grow the group, I think these indicators will become more and more important to get the project on track.

MedCity News: I want to go back a little further. A few years ago, there was a lot of controversy surrounding Gary Fingerhat, the former head of Cleveland Clinic Innovation, who was put in jail for stealing the health care system. How does it affect today’s group and what are you planning to do to renew that image?

Dr. Jeff Vince: There’s a reason the rearview mirrors are smaller than the windshield. I’m always looking forward to it. I think you should always be careful in any situation. You need to learn from the past, but my focus is on the future.

MedCity News: What types of healthcare technologies will be of interest in the next two to five years, for example?

Dr. Jeff Vince: Looking at the strategic direction of the Cleveland Clinic with our research and innovation group, I think the area we are investing most in is medical information technology. [for example] Partnership with IBM and Quantum Computer.

But again, the strategic focus is on treatment and diagnosis. This is because we believe we have the largest growth areas.

MedCity News: How did the Covid-19 pandemic influence healthcare innovation?

Dr. Jeff Vince: We’ve always been innovative, so I don’t think it influenced our activities at the Cleveland Clinic. I think what Covid did was give us direction. Obviously there was an urgent need and we were working on some very innovative ideas around Covid.

However, I think that the place where innovation occurs will cause innovation regardless of the situation. They intend to focus their efforts on areas of urgent need.

Photo: Cleveland Clinic

