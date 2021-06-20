5 lessons to learn when you get older





Every year, we spend time thinking about promises, lessons and ideas that we want our two young daughters to learn as they grow older.

As an Asian-American parent, husband, and business leader, I wrote a Father’s Day letter covering much of what I look forward to sharing with my children someday.

Dear Polaire and Seborin,

Last year and 2021 (so far) were very difficult. A pandemic has killed hundreds of thousands, sickened millions and affected the daily lives of billions.

We have also overcome the historic social unrest that has been ignited by long-standing racial injustice. The Black Lives Matter exercise feels more profound than any exercise I’ve ever experienced.

These events have changed our lives, our work, our learning, and our relationships with each other. So here are some valuable life lessons you want to ponder when you get older:

1. Your mom and I will never stop fighting for the fairness that everyone deserves. You should promise to do the same.

When I was growing up, my family and I didn’t have an open dialogue with your mom about the race and human rights I’m having with you today. Also, I did not participate in the march. Your grandparents were Chinese immigrants and their aspirations were more centered on survival.

When you are old enough to have your own child, I hope that I and your mother will be deeply grateful and look back on their commitment to raising an anti-racist daughter.

2. Always look for opportunities to grow as an individual, both in personal and professional life.

Beyond the family, there is broader cultural power that continues to shape your life and worldview, and I see more and more of the positive and amplifying role they can play. Is it the most obvious? Technology and social media.

We encourage you to participate in these conversations not only to participate, but to grow. We will explore various perspectives. Find a way to educate yourself. Recognize the risks of “echo chambers”.

3. The conversation is always just the beginning.

Starting a conversation makes a big difference. But taking action is the norm. This is partly due to the reduced barriers today. It’s very easy to find and support what you believe in. For example, advocacy and donation resources are just a click away.

These last few months have been particularly difficult for Asian Americans. The long-standing problem of discrimination against us and racism has come to the fore.

4. Amplify your voice, share your story, and listen to others.

At an alarming rate, Asian Americans have been physically attacked and verbally abused. (Remember when you asked us why there was a guy yelling at the mall? He was blaming us for causing Covid-19.)

These events made me sad, but it also motivated me more than ever. I’m starting to understand the power of sharing my story with my voice. I spoke on the panel, attended countless listening sessions and tried to better educate myself and the people around me.

5. You are not only the community around you, but also your own ally.

Both of you have already witnessed the deep ownership of your identity and much more self-esteem than your age.

Your support and pride in Asian culture surprises me every day. When I found you working on this poster (without prompt) and went home, I was full of pride and a little sadness.

Zoom in Icon Arrows are facing outwards

Your passion, energy, and commitment make you an ally of all the communities around you. But never forget that you are on your side as the social pressure to grow and adapt increases.

Support for others should not obscure the progress you want to make for your community. Tell others and yourself about the richness of your culture and history.

Find a way to proudly confront and stand up to everyone in the wider Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities. Like every dimension of your voice, the world will be a better place to hear it.

Always love

Daddy

Marvin Chow is Google’s Vice President of Marketing and leads the marketing of the company’s largest and most strategic products, including search, maps, Chrome, photography and messaging. He also oversees global efforts on social media and advises on carefully selected stealth products. Marvin and his wife, Jiyoung, live in California with their daughters, Polaire and Seborin. Follow him on Twitter @ theREALmarvin.

