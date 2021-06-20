Cannes Lions 2021 deliberately spotlights | Advertising





There are no rosés or yachts, but the Cannes Lions International Creativity Festival virtually begins today (June 21st).

After the festival held in Southern France last year was canceled due to a pandemic, Cannes will effectively award winners from 2020 and 2021 this year.

Cannes Lions is the pinnacle of the creative award season. However, the organization has recently faced controversy over the lack of diversity in learning programs.

Nevertheless, the award is considered to be the most prestigious in the creative industry, and agencies are lined up to submit the best work. While creative expects much of the work that focuses on Covid-19, many expect other themes such as intentional marketing, technology, and diversity to emerge.

Campaign US has asked some creatives to share their predictions.

Wunderman Thompson, Global Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Bonner

‘doing good’ or Good, EVERYWHERE atomization!

Inspired by the United Nations, the Sustainable Development Goals Lion arrived in 2018 as a category to celebrate creativity, which has a positive impact on the world. It was a very needed introduction at the time, but I believe that some of the most fundamental human challenges we faced in just three years since our founding have almost certainly increased “doing good” everywhere. I am.

This year’s festival will celebrate efforts to support community prosperity, focus on sustainable solutions, reduce inequality, mitigate conflicts and promote effective partnerships for all Lions. .. Brands bring purpose to the forefront and mainstream of the message. Instead of making the same claim differently, it shows the differences that brands can make.

Wunderman Thompson, Global Chief Creative Officer, Bascorsten

Craft: I think the pandemic allowed us all to be very focused and spend a lot of time unevenly on the craft side of the work. Either I picked up a new hobby. Look at Bodyform’s “Womb stories” or LUX’s “Born this way” campaign and you’ll feel the love, dedication, and time spent on every frame. The details are not detailed. The pandemic helped us in our memory.

Humorous purpose: This year may not be the main theme yet, but it is definitely emerging. People want a hopeful job, not a job for the purpose of a “sad piano.” Everyone is ready for a brand that creates purposeful work with a carefree touch (Volvo’s “The Ultimate Safety Test”), or a meaningful, simply entertaining work (Burger King’s “Impossible Whopper”). Let’s do it more. We all need it.

Deep Technology: It’s beautiful to see more and more work coming from the Holy Trinity of technology, creativity and humanity. Creative people are looking at some serious and innovative technologies to make a difference in their brands. But more importantly, for the consumers they feed on. Think about Woojer’s “Sick Beats Vest” and how it helps children cope with the effects of cystic fibrosis. Deep technology to make a big difference in children’s lives.

Edhorn, President, 160over90

Cannes Lions are at a good time. It’s been about 16 months since we were universally assigned the same briefs. This is a brief we’ve never seen before, challenging us all to create works that pay special attention to humanity and culture.

As we move out of the pandemic, we anticipate that three themes will shine throughout the festival.

Elasticity: There is a great ambition to bounce back. Brands are resuming campaigns, events and activations to attract consumers again. Our brand clients have a great desire to lead consumers to the joy of normal life and help them connect with each other in better and more powerful ways.

Perspective: Cannes Lions will give you time to think about what you have learned from this experience and how to apply Open Mind in the next 12 months. The most important point of view is to ensure that we can hear the opinions of the underrepresented groups. This is not a box to check, but it is important to our daily creativity.

Action: Finally, the theme that our industry cannot push forward enough: Action. The key is to turn newly discovered perspectives and resilience into action and be accountable. And by 2022 Cannes, we look back on a year that has truly changed the work that the industry creates.

Accenture Interactive Creative Council, Global Managing Director, John Wilkins

The global cataclysms we have experienced offer generations a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the way we do things better. As creative, we are in a unique position to be part of that change. Over the last two years, we’ve found that we’re focusing on sustainability, inclusion, and diversity. These are all the foundations of our future.

As a judge for this year’s Creative Business Transformation Lions, I really had to be trapped in the world of Zoom and have a whole new experience. I was absorbed in a great job and worked with a judge I admire. I really feel that the creativity of power needs to make the biggest difference to a company. There are not only ways these businesses can work and deliver products and services, but also ways ideas can inspire and improve people’s lives and help the world become a better place.

True experience-driven creativity blends ideas with technology, innovation and purpose on a large scale to improve people’s lives. It’s not a single campaign. This is an idea that changes the way people think and experience categories. IKEA will buy back furniture, resell it second hand, and become a completely circulating business. It’s Warner Music that helps young people with speech disabilities through music and technology. As we see more and more, the best ideas transcend immediate satisfaction with meaningful experiences that revolutionize our daily lives.

Mark Philyuro, founder and creative chairman of figs

We look forward to hearing a lot about the effects of creatives. The industry wants creative agencies to take a look at how breakthrough creatives drive sales. We all know it’s right, but we need to prove it.

I would like to hear honestly about the decline of large-scale, long-term creative ideas for building a brand. We have to break the short-term performance marketing habit. You need to rebalance.

This year may be the year we recognize that video is the best way to tell a story. Yes, we need to think about experience, rejuvenation, stunts and social (those who don’t love fearless girls), but video is the most powerful communication tool we have. I feel bad.

I also expect a lot of talk about kicking cookie habits and respecting consumer privacy. It is positive for our industry and should drive innovation.

Daniela Vojta, EVP, Executive Creative Director, BBDO NY

Social and Racial Justice: We see a lot of great ideas to deal with fraud and empower minorities. The best offer formidable solutions through technology or by reaching the root of the problem and challenging norms and outdated policies. Raising awareness is no longer enough.

Hacking devices and games as media outlets: Twitch, Ring, Alexa are examples of how creativity doesn’t accept the answer. There are lots of irreverent and fun ideas that blur the line between advertising, entertainment and pure turmoil.

DDB Worldwide, Chief Creative Officer, Ari Weiss

Cannes reflects culture, storytelling, creative business solutions, crafts and execution. As an industry, we are trying to keep up with these trends, but problems arise there. It’s really exciting when it reflects trends. When we reflect culture and society in real time. And you will see it in all the best jobs of the year.

