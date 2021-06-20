The Google Pixel 6 case can mean that the weird camera bumps are real





The Google Pixel 6 will be available in late 2021, and recent leaks suggest that there’s a thick camera bump across the width of the smartphone at the top back of the smartphone.

This is the only information leaked so far, but it seems to suggest that the new leak may be accurate. Future phone leak cases show a similar design with ample space for camera bumps.

Google Pixel6 See-Through Case Iceuniverse-Proven Leaker-And it gives us a glimpse of what to expect from each of those angles of the phone.

Earlier rumors were that the phone would be 8.9mm thick and the camera bump would be 11.8mm. The rendering of the next case seems to follow a design with a large notch where thick camera elements are placed.

It’s easy to mistake the small hole at the top of the phone for the placement of a 3.5mm headphone jack. I don’t think that’s the reason-the previous leak didn’t show phone space for technology-and it could be due to the placement of the mic instead.

There’s not much else to learn about cell phone design from these cases, but it seems to suggest that the previously leaked Google Pixel 6 image is accurate.

Previously leaked Google Pixel 6 image (image credit: OnLeaks / Digit.in)

Other leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 6 Pro could also be seen in 2021, but no information about the more expensive and probably high-end version of the Google phone is provided here.

Many case makers need to predict phone designs without prior knowledge of mobile phones, so understand this with just a little salt. That said, Ice Universe is a great source of this kind of information and can be accurate because it provides information about what the phone will look like.

Rumor has it that the Pixel 6 will be released in October 2021.

Via GSMArena

