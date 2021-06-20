Business Week: Trust Buster Comes Here





Good morning and happy June 16th weekend. Here's what you need to know in the upcoming week's business and technology news.

What’s wrong? (June 13-19) Don’t mess with

Let’s start trust busting! Lina Khan, a long-time critic of the market dominance of Amazon, Facebook, Google and other Silicon Valley giants, is now responsible for their regulation after becoming the youngest chairman of the Federal Trade Commission’s history on Tuesday. doing. The next day, the Justice Department filed the first antitrust proceedings since President Biden took office. The proceedings are aimed at blocking the merger of Aon and Willis Towers Watson, the country’s largest insurance brokers, a combination that eliminates substantial direct competition, leading to higher prices and reduced innovation. Claims that there is a possibility.

No trespassing

At the end of the first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Biden declared, I did what I was trying to do. That is, he told Putin to eliminate cyberattacks that Russian criminal gangs, and in some cases the Kremlin, are attacking US companies and institutions more and more frequently. (Putin denied Russia was behind the attack, despite a lot of evidence of opposition.) Biden said the infrastructure was off limits to hackers in peacetime and lined the sand. Was pulled. .. progress?

Ceasefire

And just like that, the 17-year trade dispute between the United States and the European Union over aircraft subsidies has been settled at least temporarily. Both sides have agreed to stop each other from the threat of punitive tariffs imposed by the Trump administration over the past few years. Instead, they will work together to counter the looming Chinese rule in major industries. Britain quickly followed in the footsteps of Europe and made similar deals as the United States. In other news, the EU has lifted the travel ban on American tourists, but each member state retains the right to set its own restrictions.

What’s next? (June 20-26) Higher rate Ahoy

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero, showing that they could stay that low for years. The timeline may have moved up. Currently, most federal policy makers expect to raise rates twice by the end of 2023. This is a more aggressive plan, nodding to recent inflation concerns. With rising prices for everything from homes to cars to clothing (and even boats), central banks appear to be working to accelerate forecasts of economic recovery and stabilize growth.

There are no angels anymore

Victoria’s Secret is doing Hale Merry after a few tragic years that led to the resignation of CEO suffering from hundreds of store closures, failed acquisitions and scandals: a major rebranding. The once ubiquitous lingerie company has abandoned its previous marketing strategy of appealing to the fantasy of sexy women and men, embodied by the brand’s supermodel Angels. Instead, a more comprehensive and diverse cast of seven women, including football star Megan Rapinoe, an advocate of gender equality, and Indian actor and tech investor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (VS Collective) will be featured. But do women buy it, or more importantly for the company is the underwear they’re trying to sell?

Trouble in Lordstown

Lordstown Motors, an emerging car maker that took over the closed General Motors plant in Ohio, has promised to develop an electric truck and regain manufacturing jobs. Instead, a prototype truck burned down during February testing, and securities regulators are investigating claims about the company and its customers’ interest in its vehicles. Now the company doesn’t seem to have enough money to make the promised truck. This is bad news for Lordstowns workers and their supporters, including celebrities like GM.

