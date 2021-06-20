5 RTX Gaming Laptop Deals Worth Buying During Amazon Prime Day





We have reached Prime Day 2021. As expected, Amazon isn’t disappointed with the deal. Today, with over one million offers across hundreds of categories, Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, and Prime Day gaming laptop trading is no exception.

Gamers can find some great offers on mobile gaming rigs during Prime Day. Models such as Razer, ASUS and Alienware have been reduced in price. This year, some of the best Prime Day deals on RTX gaming laptops are emerging at valuable discounts on both the RTX 20 series and the new RTX 30 series laptops.

Would you like to browse it yourself? 🌟 Buy the best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Laptop deals today here! 🌟

So, to screen out the extras and find the best gaming laptop, I’ve now searched for the best offers on the net, not just Amazon Prime Day. We aim to include as many PrimeDay gaming laptop deals as possible, but if you see better values ​​elsewhere, you can always see them here.

Introducing the best deals on RTX gaming laptops during Prime Day 2021 without any extra effort. You will definitely want to buy it if you can.

Quick list

You can use the quick links below to jump directly to the retail page for each RTX gaming laptop for sale. Read more for more information and details on recommendations for the best RTX gaming laptops on sale during Prime Day, including technical specifications and features.

ASUS TUF RTX 3070: Now: $ 1,949.99 | Was: $ 2,364.99 | Savings: $ 415 (18%) Razer Blade 15 Base RTX 2060: Now: $ 1,482.01 | Was: $ 1,799.99 | Savings: $ 317.98 (18%) Acer Predator Triton 500 RTX 2070: Currently: $ 1,575 | Was: $ 1,799.99 | Savings: $ 224.99 (12%) Alienware m17 R3 RTX 2070: Currently: $ 1,879.99 | Was: $ 2,249 | Savings: $ 369.02 ( 16%) Gigabyte AORUS 15G RTX 2070: Currently: $ 1,799 | Was: $ 2,399 | Discount: $ 600 (25%) Best RTX Gaming Laptop Deals $ 600 Off During Prime Day!

(Image credit: Dell) Gigabyte AORUS 15G XB RTX2070 Gigabyte’s flagship gaming laptop will be full RTX

Built for performance and durability, Gigabyte’s AORUS 15G gaming rig offers a great balance of speed and essential features to create the ultimate gaming experience. Powered by a 10th generation i7 paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q mobile GPU, the machine boots up to 300 frames per second with plenty of storage space to keep rolling your game library. I am.

For sale on Amazon for only $ 1,799

CPU: 10th Generation Intel i7 (5.1Ghz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q 8GB GDDR6RAM: 16GB 3200Mhz DDR4 (8GB x 2) Storage: 1TB SSD Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6 “/ 1920×1080 Refresh Rate: 300Hz 3ms

Best Gigabyte Aorus 15G Deals Today

$ 415 off!

(Image credit: ASUS) ASUS TUF FX516PR RTX3070 Ultimate High Performance Mobile Gaming Rig

Equipped with some impressive technology, the ASUS TUF FX516PR is the absolute beast of the machine. Many of the latest titles have 8K 240Hz playback and a standard price of $ 2,400, which is fairly fair for this setup, but can discourage even the most hardcore gamers. That said, the $ 400 price cut makes this rig a necessity. Below $ 2,000 before and during Prime Day, this is the RTX gaming laptop deal you’ll want to get.

Sold on Amazon for only $ 1,949.99

CPU: 11th Generation Intel i7 (4.8Ghz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6RAM: 24GB Storage: 2TB SSD Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6 “/ 7680×4320 Refresh Rate: 240hz 3ms

Best deals on Asus TUFA15 (2020) today

$ 315 off!

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 15 Base RTX2060A Solid High Performance 1080p Mobile Machine

The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition provides a solid setup for anyone looking for a rugged gaming laptop for 1080p high-performance gaming. If you don’t need 4K, this is the option you want to check out. The 10th generation Intel i7 with refresh rates up to 144Hz, 5.0Ghz boost, and of course NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2060 mobile GPU make this a solid option. The SSD is a bit down, so it’s a good idea to get additional external storage or upgrades at some point, but with a discount of over $ 300, this is the best gaming laptop available during Prime Day. It is one of the transactions.

Sold for only $ 1,482.01 on Amazon

CPU: 10th Generation Intel i7 (5.0Ghz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6RAM: 16GB 2933Mhz DDR4 (8GB x 2) Storage: 512GB SSD Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6 “/ 1920×1080 Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Best deals on Razer Blade 15 Base Edition today

$ 220 off!

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Triton 500 RTX 2070 AG-SYNC compatible high-performance full HD game powerhouse

The Acer Predator Triton 500, which offers G-SYNC functionality, is noteworthy. Running a 10th generation Intel i7 that can boost up to 5.0GHz in combination with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, this bad boy starts a frame rate of up to 300Hz with a response time of 3ms for an incredibly smooth experience. To do. However, like the previous laptop on the list, the storage here is a bit down. Get an upgrade or external storage as soon as possible!

For sale on Amazon for only $ 1,575

CPU: 10th Generation Intel i7 (5.0Ghz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6RAM: 16GB 2933Mhz DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6 “/ 1920×1080 G-SYNC Refresh Rate: 300Hz 3ms

Best deals on Acer Predator Triton 500 today

$ 220 off!

(Image credit: Dell) Alienware m17 R3 RTX 2070A battle-enhanced gaming rig with some amazing features

Alienware machines are designed and tested specifically for high performance gaming, and the latest m17R3 line is working on it with Spades. A full-featured gaming rig that kicks out up to 300 frames per second and runs on the RTX 2070 SUPER, a promising rig that deserves a price tag. The 1TB SSD is also a heavenly blessing in terms of price. If you’re looking at this machine for a discount of $ 360 or more, it’s hard to find a reason not to buy this machine.

For sale on Amazon for only $ 1,879.99

CPU: 10th Generation Intel i7 (5.1Ghz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6RAM: 16GB 2933Mhz DDR4 Storage: 1TB SSD Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6 “/ 1920×1080 Refresh Rate: 300Hz 3ms

Best deals on Alienware m17 R3 today

