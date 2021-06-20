People are angry that Google may have installed the COVID contact tracer app without permission





As an immeasurably large and powerful international company, people are generally wary of their bosses as aliens land on alien planets and instruct them to look for unknown signs of life. It makes sense to be vigilant. Some Massachusetts residents feel that way after noticing that the state’s official COVID contract tracking app is installed on their phones without warning or permission.

The accusation is done in the form of a user review on the exposure notification setting function (MA app on the Play Store), and one star always remains. Ycombinator posted the story immediately. Many reviews follow a type of conspiracy-theoretic accusation that has become the mainstream of topics close to the coronavirus, but users who complain that third-party apps are being downloaded to hardware without their consent, Certainly I have a legitimate complaint. As the saying goes, if they can do it for good reason, they can do it for bad reason.

According to Google’s support documentation, you need to manually download the COVID tracing app. The user must then manually opt in again to contact the trace exposure notification. The second way is to manually enable contact notification in the Google app itself and then automatically download the app in your area (or the app in the area you moved to). The app is not available in all countries or states.

However, some users have reported that not only did they not manually install the Massachusetts contact tracking app, but the contact notification option in the Google app was disabled. In that case, it’s not clear how the app was installed in the background. Perhaps it was chosen for users who Google currently or previously determined to be in Massachusetts. Other users who opt-in to the system via the Google app have noticed that the app in the relevant state is automatically installed, which is the desired behavior expected.

At least one member of the Android police team saw a similar issue and drove from California to Arizona with the Google notification option manually disabled, but found the Arizona contact tracking app installed anyway. Therefore, this issue can go beyond Massachusetts.

It seems likely that this is an incompetence, not a cheating, an overkill of the Big Brother, or the good old Hanlon’s razor behavior. But frankly, no matter what the cause of the problem, people are naturally upset. I contacted Google for comment. We will update this story if we receive a reply from the company.

