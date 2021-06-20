Outriders promises 100% increase to legendary drops





Outriders developers have confirmed that the next patch coming this month will increase the drop rate of legendary loot by 100% across the board.

On Thursday, June 17th, Reddit’s new Devs-News update by Outriders developers states that legendary loot drop rates will increase entirely by 100%. The update contains other issues and implementations in the next patch, which has no release date other than the beginning of the week of June 21, but the legendary drop rate buff is the most exciting update listed. is. The drop rate of legendary items has been a major issue since the game demo was released.

Outriders is a predatory shooter developed by People Can Fly that reflects Borderlands and Destiny franchises in terms of settings, graphics, overall loot type, and search for the best equipment. The third-person shooter is played on an alien planet called Enoch, which is the only chance for humanity to make a new start after destroying the Earth. Outriders are top-notch troop-like personnel to ensure the safety and installation of new homes, but they don’t go as expected. The game was released in early April 2021 and broke the Steam record of publisher Square Enix.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Outriders’ abilities differ from other Looter Shooters

The Dev-News update included five important points. A list of legendary drop rate changes, sign-in issues, patch news, thanks package news, and known issues (via Outriders Community Manager thearcan / Reddit). Besides the legendary drop rate of 100% buff, there are four changes to the system. The legendary bracket that was restricted when legendary items could drop has been removed. The duplication protection system is implemented to provide a second role to avoid duplicate legends. Scripted boss loot will now include legendary helmets that are not class specific. The luck system has been improved to prevent players from going for long periods of time without legendary drops during the endgame. These changes prevent extreme loot competition between matched players during co-op expeditions and endgame runs.

The list of known issues gives developers a glimpse of some of the fixes contained in the patch. For example, when entering a new gameplay session, all items in the backpack are marked as new, with class-specific issues and issues under investigation. It’s like scrap grenade mods don’t work after cutscenes or class-specific issues. Another issue being fixed is related to the thank-you package sent. This allowed some players to get the guns they already had. The developer plans to reissue the package to players who have already requested the package and received a copy. The developers of Player Can Fly are currently testing the patch to make sure the implementation is okay and expect it to be released this week.

After the release of the demo in March 2021, Outriders had high expectations. It was a huge success, only 12 hours long, but received a lot of replays. The replay was from a player who started a new character in one of four classes and either brought his favorite player to the highest world level available or farmed and shattered for the legend. At the beginning of the official release, the game was plagued by server issues, bugs, glitches, and design flaws, but overall, many agree that the game is worth playing through. Key issues that have affected the enjoyment of the player’s game are addressed in new patches along with other issues, allowing players to return to the game and stay around.

Next: Outriders: The easiest legendary weapon to get first

Source: Outriders Community Manager thearcan / Reddit

Fortnite: How to unlock the toxic Rick style (Season 7)

About the author Jennifer Lareau-Gee (20 articles published)

Jennifer is a game news writer for Screen Rant. When she was young, she started playing video games with her grandpa in an old Atari. Since then, I have been in a lifelong relationship. Jennifer is based in Michigan and lives with her husband and his dog, Booker Dewitt.

Other works by Jennifer Lareau-Gee

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos