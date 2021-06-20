Reasons to Buy an RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 Gaming Laptop on Amazon Prime Day





With Amazon Prime Day coming, there’s no perfect time to buy great deals on gaming laptops, especially laptops with the latest generation Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 mobile GPUs.

Today, everyone wants RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 graphics cards and laptops. So there’s no doubt that the RTX 2070 laptop feels like a comforting award for not having the best gaming laptops on the market.

We understand that, but we seriously disagree with the idea that someone will settle on a similarly running gaming laptop just because it doesn’t have an RTX 3080. The latest generation of RTX GPUs has some prime day gaming laptop deals that you can’t honestly miss on the go.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals Today

PRE-PRIME DAY SALE

Check out more deals from these top retailers:

(Image credit: Future) RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 laptop GPUs are still powerful enough

The latest RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 laptop GPUs are undoubtedly impressive, but the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 did not suddenly start sputtering and collapse when the new RTX GPUs were released earlier this year.

From a pure benchmark performance standpoint, the RTX3070 and RTX3080 completely outperform their predecessors, with no slight difference. Last year’s Gigabyte Aorus 17G RTX 2070 scored 13,950 on 3DMark’s Fire Strike benchmark and 5,872 on Time Spy. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro’s RTX 3070 scored 22,031 and 9,583 on FireStrike and TimeSpy, respectively.

With these results alone, the RTX 3070 almost doubles its predecessor’s score. But instead of buying a gaming laptop to run graphic benchmarks all day long, you buy it for gaming. The Legion 5 Pro averaged 74 fps on the Total War: Three Kingdoms benchmark and 71 fps at 1080p on the Metro: Exodus Ultra (without ray tracing), while the Aorus 17G output 58 fps and 50 fps in the same test.

These aren’t even the worst frame rates. Depending on the game, even if you can’t reach 60 fps with some major AAA titles, you can definitely get closer. By the way, even last year’s Asus Tuf A15 RTX 2060 mobile GPU averaged 45 fps on Metro and 1080 p on Exodus on Ultra. It was last year that this kind of performance was award-winning and imbued gamers with how beautiful gaming laptops look. That hasn’t changed just because gaming laptops with even better GPUs are technically available.

(Image credit: Future) Last year’s RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 laptop prices will drop

Each year, manufacturers and retailers begin to clear old inventory to make room for this year’s inventory, and gaming laptops are not exempt. Last year was clearly strange, with all sorts of supply chain problems and chip shortages hampering the orderly flow of products in and out of the shelves, but it’s not completely overturned.

Significant price cuts have been seen on last year’s RTX 2060, RTX 2070, and RTX 2080 laptops due to the need to reserve space for new laptops with RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 GPUs.

You shouldn’t expect all prices to be half the price on Prime Day, but there’s no doubt that many RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 gaming laptops will get a big discount. That wasn’t the last Prime Day when these laptops were still on sale at full price.

If you couldn’t afford the RTX 2080 laptop last year, the price range will start to drop next week and the RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 laptops could be even better.

Best Deals for Today’s Best Gigabyte Aorus17G, Asus TUF A15 (2020), MSIG S75 Stealth RTX 2070 Max-Q and MSIG S75 RTX 2080

PRE-PRIME DAY SALE

Check out more deals from these top retailers:

(Image credit: Future) Maybe you can actually buy it

And finally, you’ll reach the big old crypto mining rig in the room. You may be able to find RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 laptops that you can actually buy. Really.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has removed the brilliance of Bitcoin and Ethereum, so miners aren’t as hungry for GPUs as they were two months ago. The shortage of graphics cards became so severe that miners relied on bulk purchases of laptops with new RTX cards to mine cryptocurrencies.

Adding an ongoing semiconductor shortage to the mix will almost eliminate the actual inventory of new RTX3070 and RTX3080 laptops available for purchase. Unfortunately, that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Did you know that we have a lot of stock? RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 Gaming Laptops, that’s what. These laptops were rolling off the assembly line just before the pandemic broke the global supply chain. The supply of these laptops is probably currently outpacing demand as everyone is trying to buy the RTX3070 and RTX3080 laptops.

That’s good news for you, it’s some great prime while you actually find stock of these laptops, and everyone else is probably chasing the dream of finding RTX3070 and RTX3080 laptops online. It means that you are much more likely to see the day deals you will never find.

You can’t miss what you couldn’t buy anyway, so buy a laptop with the latest generation GPUs on Amazon Prime Day, save money and get back into the game.

TechRadar has rounded up all the top deals during the Prime Day sale period and has posted all the best Prime Day deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargain you are looking for. I will.

