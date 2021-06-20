Changing demands of homebuyers accelerate developer innovation





The homebuying segment, which originated in a pandemic, is undergoing rapid change. Today, homes are not only places to live, but also places to work, learn, and recreate.

Today, the factors that influence home purchase decisions are changing, assuming that attributes such as access to green spaces, flexible design, and environmentally sustainable development are more important.

In response to changing demands for home purchases, the following three themes have emerged across regions.

Multipurpose optimized design

Working from home was initially adopted in response to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, but can now be a step forward for many organizations. Companies such as Boeing, Uber and Nielsen have announced a reduction in office footprint.

As the role of homes evolved, the factors considered for buying a home changed. Especially in India, we see a reversal of two major trends.

First, millennials who previously avoided owning a home are now strong supporters of homeowners. Prior to COVID, millennials accounted for approximately 49% of NoBroker buyers. That number has now jumped to 63 percent.

Second, the shrinking trend of housing is reversed. According to industry reports, the average apartment size in the top seven cities in India will increase by 10% in 2020 compared to 2019.

In addition, the shape of demand has changed. Today, homebuyers prefer layouts that offer more in terms of work space, flexible design, and higher green outdoor-to-indoor ratios.

According to a survey released by JLL, more than 90% of potential homeowners in India’s top six Tier 1 cities want dedicated space for learning / home offices and access to lush outdoor spaces. ..

In response to this shift in taste, developers around the world are embracing the concept of flexibility and comfort in the design phase itself.

For example, US-based developer Lennar Corporation has introduced the concept of The Home Within a Home, which provides a separate suite within the home that can be used as a private office, studio, or gym.

In India as well, developers are increasingly building wellness communities that incorporate features such as luxury gyms, spa resorts and reflexology routes to ensure the health of homeowners.

Digital and analytical sales

In response to changing market dynamics, developers are increasingly adopting digital and investing in developing innovative ways to reach consumers.

The blockages imposed in the first wave of 2020 and the second wave of 2021 have significantly reduced physical site visits and restricted transactions in residential spaces. Traditional marketing methods have become ineffective, and it has become imperative for developers to establish a virtual presence and adopt tools that help them digitally map the entire consumer journey.

For example, VirtualApt, a US-based technology company, allows buyers to take 360-degree video tours not only of their homes, but also of their facilities and neighborhoods.

Digital tools clearly enhance the consumer’s virtual experience.

In addition, developers leverage data analytics to curate consumer-specific marketing content. Geo-targeting and analysis of consumer trends through data consumption patterns has become a reliable practice for developers to generate leads.

Information asymmetry and progress visibility

Finally, homebuyers are now increasingly demanding transparency in real estate transactions and are showing a tendency to engage with proven and trusted developers.

The government has also undertaken policy initiatives to increase market transparency. For example, Karnataka RERA requires developers to submit quarterly progress reports for all registered projects under construction. This gives homebuyers a very clear picture.

So what does the future look like?

COVID-19 has significantly changed housing demand, especially for those who are looking to adopt the telecommuting model for long periods of time or permanently.

Consumers are now not only wanting more in terms of amenities, but are more conscious of offering the market. Therefore, developers need to enhance their games in terms of product offerings and marketing strategies to impress new era homebuyers.

Author Neetu Vasanta is BCG’s Managing Director and Partner, Gaurav Jindal is Partner, and Yashi Tandon is the company’s Senior Knowledge Analyst. The expressed views are personal.

(Editor: Kanishka Sarkar)

First Edition: June 20, 2021, 1:59 pm IST

