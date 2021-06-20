Battlefield 4 servers increase following influx of players





Following the recent announcement of Battlefield 2042, players apparently flocked to Battlefield 4 on all platforms, and publisher Electronic Arts increased the capacity of its game server eight years ago to handle traffic.

Most of the traffic seems to come from the western United States. While the spike in player numbers is consistent with what Battlefield 2042 revealed, the PC surge can also be associated with Battlefield 4’s free gifts, especially via Prime Gaming. Nonetheless, the Battlefield 2042s E3 Trailer was one of the most popular videos at the event and ranked in the top 10 most watched YouTube game videos in June.

Here’s an EA notification about Battlefield 4s server capacity:

We were absolutely impressed by your excitement and reaction to the recent Battlefield 2042 announcement.

Since then, many have returned to Battlefield 4 and are already enjoying their return to full-scale combat. We’ve been monitoring your experience and have noticed that cueing times in the western United States are much longer than in other regions. Good news. With more server capacity in the area, you can expect less waiting time and more play.

Continue to monitor the queue time and make further adjustments as needed.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22nd for current and last generation platforms. It is offered without the traditional single player campaign. The official outline is as follows.

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that shows the franchise’s return to the iconic full-scale war. Adapt and overcome dynamically changing battlefields with the help of teams and state-of-the-art weapons in the near-future world transformed by turmoil. With the support of 128 players, Battlefield 2042 is around the world. Brings unprecedented scale on the vast battlefield. Players can experience several extensive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes such as Conquest and Breakthrough to all-new hazard zones.

[Source: EA]

