A virtual receptionist welcomes visitors to the Maidstone Innovation Center





Work in progress at Maidtone’s Innovation Center

Submitted for publication by the Maidstone Borough Council

The first virtual receptionist was developed in partnership with the Maidstone Innovation Center. It will be unveiled for the first time in the world when it opens in September, but its features and details of the features are hidden until the release date.

This software takes pandemic prevention to the next level and provides a unique, completely touch-free experience. It provides a hygienic alternative, helps staff free to spend more time with clients and customers than day-to-day work, and can also perform home-front services with some special touches. It will be like.

Innovative technology is an exciting addition to the Innovation Center, partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020. State-of-the-art buildings provide flexible office space, facilities and business support for companies in the life sciences, healthcare and medical sectors.

Enter your zip code below to see which companies have declared #BackForGood near you, or visit InYourArea

A private demonstration under harsh NDA conditions, developed by Maidstone software company Snapwire, will also be available to other companies interested in adopting the technology from June. Demand is expected to be high as companies around the world are beginning to rethink post-Covid facilities and staffing.

Councilor David Burton, leader of the Maidstone Borough Council, said the Innovation Center project aims to attract cutting-edge MaidTech employers to Maidstone. We want them to come to Maidstone and invest here so that the inhabitants can benefit from the work they bring. Having the best technology, the most efficient system, and the latest working methods is part of the package. Maidstone is open.

Snapwire founder Kenneth Cox is honored to work closely with the Maidstone Innovation Center on this exciting new technology. This software was developed to provide an automated front-of-house service with public health at the forefront of our considerations.

Companies interested in technology previews can register their interests here www.helloindigo.ai

To find out more about the Maidstone Innovation Center or to inquire about leasing office space, please visit www.maidstoneinnovation.co.uk.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos