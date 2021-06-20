Vivo may be trying to launch an affordable Android tablet





Vivo is best known for its affordable Android smartphones, but it seems that Chinese tech companies are planning to launch larger devices in the not too distant future. A trademark named VivoPad has just been registered in the European Union. Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

As discovered by GSMArena, filing shows Class 9 devices covering categories such as PDAs and tablets. Otherwise, there is little actual information here, indicating that this device is likely to be on the way.

Having heard whispers about the Vivo tablet for a while, this isn’t really a whole new rumor, but it’s probably the surest proof of the device so far. The first Vivo tablet was originally instructed to arrive in January, but that didn’t happen.

When it comes to predicting when the Vivo Pad (or what it’s supposed to be called) actually sees the light of day, these types of filings are usually more accurate than they do relatively close to the launch of the product. It’s difficult to do. As a result, it may appear on tablets within the next few months.

Incoming tablets

There is little information and no changes to the specifications. To understand what a Vivo tablet contains, you need to estimate what Vivo will do with your phone. Expect solid build quality and affordability when it arrives.

You can also use an Android tablet on some budget to get a powerful iPad. At the moment, the Amazon Fire tablet is a great option for cheap slate other than the iPad, but Amazon’s Fire OS misses the Google Play store and Google’s mobile app suite.

Samsung also manufactures very impressive Android tablets in various price ranges, but welcomes additional competition. Vivo has the scale and manufacturing know-how to assemble robust devices.

As GSMArena points out, both Oppo and Realme are rumored to be working on their own tablets, so in addition to the slate currently on the market, a significant number of new models will soon be selected. You will be able to do it.

