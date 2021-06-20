How to make Google your home page





In many respects, Google is the Internet. Simply type it in and Google will return what you need in seconds. It’s no wonder that the name of the company is a verb that means “search for something online.” For this reason, you want to have as few obstacles as possible between you and your search engine.

The good news here is that modern browsers allow you to search directly from the URL box at the top of the page, so you rarely need to type Google.com before performing a search. However, there are other things you can do to ensure that your browser opens to Google when you launch your browser at startup or when you open a new tab.

Here’s how to set it in Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge.

Google chrome

Technically, Chrome is already open to Google by default. The Google search bar is embedded in the middle of the new tab page in your browser. Simply click the plus (+) icon at the top of your browser to start your search. However, there are other things you can do.

Click on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of your browser[設定]>[外観]Choose.[ホームボタンを表示]Make sure the switch next to is turned on. This will add a house icon next to the URL bar.

Then you have the option to set the home button to open a new tab page or custom URL. Set this to Custom and enter www.google.com as your home page. Now, when you click the home button, you’ll be taken to Google immediately.

In the Android version of the mobile app[設定]>[ホームページ]You can add a home button to Chrome with. Make sure the switch is on and set your custom URL to www.google.com so that every time you tap the home button, you’ll be taken to Google.

Firefox

Like Chrome, Firefox opens to Google by default. Opening a new tab in Firefox opens a page with a Google search bar. If for some reason you don’t have a search bar,[オプション]>[ホーム]Go to[Firefoxホームコンテンツ]Of the section[Web検索]Select the check box next to.

Open the hamburger menu in the upper right corner and[オプション]>[ホーム]Select to tell Firefox to open the Google search page in certain situations.[新しいウィンドウとタブ]In the section[ホームページと新しいウィンドウ]Select the drop-down menu next to[カスタムURL]Click.

Type inwww.google.com and press Enter on your keyboard.Now in the Firefox taskbar[ホーム]Click the button or open a new window to open Google. For new tabs, Firefox only allows you to choose between Firefox Home and a blank tab.

In Firefox, you can also set a new home page by simply dragging and dropping. Go to Google.com and go to the Firefox taskbar[ホーム]Drag and drop the tab onto the button.At the accompanying prompt[はい]Click to set up a new home page. Now press the home button and you’ll be taken to Google.

You can change the home page and new tab pages in the Fireoxi OS app. Tap the hamburger menu and[設定]Select,[全般]Of the section[ホーム]Or[新規]Select a tab.[カスタムURL]Tap and enter www.google.com.

Safari

Open Safari and[Safari]>[設定]>[一般]Go to.[新しいウィンドウを開く]When[新しいタブを開く]The drop-down menu next to[ホームページ]Set to.[ホームページ]In the section, enter www.google.com in the text field and[Enter]Click. Now every time you open a new window or tab, you’ll be taken to the Google search page.

The Safari home page defaults to a list of your favorite websites, and there is no way to change this in your device settings. However, you can add buttons to the home screen. Open Google.com and[共有]Tap the icon, then[ホーム画面に追加]Select to add an icon to your device’s home screen.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft’s Edge browser is based on Chromium, so it’s very similar to Google’s Chrome browser. However, because it’s still a Microsoft product, Bing is very close. Edge[新しいタブ]You can’t delete the page,[設定]>[プライバシー、検索、サービス]>[アドレスバーと検索]Allows you to set Google as your default search engine.

Set the search engine used in the address bar to Google and[新しいタブで検索]To[検索ボックスまたはアドレスバーを使用する]To[アドレスバー]Set to. The URL bar and Bing search box now use Google as your search engine.

Other tricks you can pull include turning the home button into a google button.[設定]>[外観]Open and[ホームボタンを表示]Select the custom URL option in. Type www.google.com[保存]Click and then[ホーム]Click the button to access the Google search page.

[設定]>[起動時に]Go to[特定のページを開く]You can also open Google at startup by selecting.[新しいページを追加]Click and[URL]Type www.google.com in the box and[追加]Click. Now, the first time you open Edge, a Google page will pop up. However, the new tab will continue to open on the Microsoft home page.

Google on Mobile

If you don’t want to access Google in your browser, use the Google mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The app not only adds a Google button to your phone’s home screen, but also provides a search bar widget and voice search capabilities.

