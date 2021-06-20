How to avoid the E32022 becoming a video game Fyre Festival





After an ominous start, the E32021 ended in treble.

However, the surprising presentations from Nintendo that closed the final day of the video game’s largest annual showcase were largely not enough to offset the overwhelming week.

E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) is the most important event in the video game industry since it was launched in 1995 as a spin-off of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). In recent years, industry giant Sony has left E3 and moved to a publisher that publishes its own livestreaming showcase, raising the question of whether E3 remains relevant. Twitch and YouTube?

Digital showcases were able to fill the void in a year without an IRL event, but if E3 becomes meaningful after 2022, a new focus needs on digital and face-to-face gaming demos. There is.

Players will be demonstrating Shadowbringer at FINAL FANTASY XIV: E3 2019. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images

Unless you’re one of the big dogs like Elden Ring, it’s hard to remember the dozens of trailers displayed back to back. But if you can actually play it in just a few minutes, the game can leave a much stronger impression.

Its ability to experience what no one else has is subtle, but it’s a decisive difference between E3 and other events like CES and San Diego Comic-Con. Of course, you can sit in a room with an MCU actor or talk on a 100-inch OLED TV. But most of the time, you aren’t really encouraged to pick it up and play with those things.

In 2022, E3 needs to make the experience more interactive, both face-to-face and at home.

In the latter respect, E3 has a serious catch-up. Tribeca Games has partnered with Parsec to host a houndstooth of eight official selections of media and public demos in 2021. This allows players to try out new games without the need for special equipment.

You can’t play Nintendo Switch with Jack Black in a pre-recorded live stream, that’s for sure.John Shiuri / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Xbox also recently released 40 indie game demos that players can use for a week via the console and PC. The trailers, interviews, and zoom panels that make up the majority of the E3 2021 simply borrow enough people to actually experience some of these games.

The Entertainment Software Association’s (ESA) intended to host a face-to-face event in 2021 remained all digital in February, months after getting quite close to the large June network. It was pretty obvious during that time. Event.

It’s hard to participate in and cover the actual E3

Prior to Covid-19, it was common for game publishers and media to start creating E3 plans a few months ago. The period of 2021 was only a few weeks, if not days. Not surprisingly, the results seemed to be summarized in a hurry, and many publishers chose to keep the card close to their chest and instead make a big public release in their time frame.

After the overwhelming launch of the E3 2021s Media Portal, I was convinced that this event was heading for the World’s Fair and even the Fyre Festival. But given the weeks of solid presentations from Microsoft, Nintendo, and Devolver, and parallel events like Summer Game Fest and Tribeca Games, Im feels less cynical. However, ESA has a lot to do.

Bethesdas Todd Howard will be on stage at E3 2018 in front of a packed house. MARKRALSTON / AFP / Getty Images

Navigating when the Los Angeles Convention Center is full is pretty unpleasant, but attending and covering the actual E3 is a daunting task. And it could also be. Maybe these kinds of conventions will eventually go on the road to the World’s Fair, and we’ll make a fuss about early VR headsets, throwing people out of the backing llama who want to be influencers at the Fortnite booth. While watching, the grandchildren roll their eyes. But I don’t think it was quite there yet.

Going to E3 is like spending a long weekend in Las Vegas, which is an absolute pleasure, but also a lot of fun. Indeed, after eating airline-quality wine, free sliders, and crumpled granola bars excavated from the intestines of a backpack for five days, you’re pretty stinking. Nonetheless, it’s thrilling to be in these big theaters with elaborate stages and get excited flickering and tweets as the lights go down. Even if you’re not in the room, there’s something about the presence of a live crowd that makes you feel a much higher stake than a pre-recorded trailer reel.

