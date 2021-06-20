TV Price Cuts: Know The Sales Cycle After Prime Day





Amazon Fire TVs like this Toshiba are often launched on Prime Day, but the prices of other TVs may not drop at all.

Geoffrey Morrison / CNET This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and is a CNET guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

In the television industry, big and small screen prices follow a regular annual cycle. Prices are going down every year, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least worrying about being torn. What is the secret? A new television was announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs begin shipping in spring and early summer (as they are now), which is the most expensive time. In other words, these luxury 2021 TVs are currently more costly than later this year. In the summer, there may be price cuts, especially during Prime Day, especially on Amazon’s own Fire TV in Toshiba and Insignia. This year’s Prime Day will take place June 21-22, and early trading for some models is already available.

However, the largest price cuts usually occur from autumn to holidays. Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are often the best TV sellers, both cheap door buster models and the best TVs, and these prices often occur throughout December. And holidays. So I’ll be back at CES in January and the cycle will start anew.

So when is the best time to buy a new TV? It’s not easy to say “when it’s the cheapest”. Often new models are right there. Moreover, the cheapest TVs may not be the best value. Let’s dig a little deeper.

Best TV on CES 2021: Brighter OLED, Mini LED QLED, 8K, HDMI 2.1 See All Pictures Are you happy with what you have now?

Forget all new technologies. If the TV is working and you are happy with it, keep it. Don’t feel the pressure to upgrade.

On average, modern televisions are brighter and have better image quality than televisions a few years ago. Unless you’re the type of video enthusiast who wants to tweak all the settings and stick to knit and color accuracy, however, you probably won’t need a new TV.

While the pressure to upgrade pervades our technological culture, televisions tend to last longer and be fully functional than most devices. For example, there are no batteries that lose capacity like mobile phones, and no wires that drain like headphones. It may not look as good as the current 4K HDR TVs, but TVs 5 or 10 years ago will probably work fine. Again, if that’s not a big deal for you, you can probably keep what you have for the next few years.

This is also true when considering new consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you have a console connected via PS4, Xbox One, or HDMI, the new console should work fine. It may look good on your new TV, but it will still look good on your TV.

If you have a problem with your TV, or need something bigger, that’s another story. New TVs are much cheaper per inch than older TVs. You can replace your current TV with one of the same size, it looks good, and it’s cheaper than your old TV. Or you can pay the same amount as an old TV and get a much bigger one.

Sale

The biggest singles’ days for TV sales are, of course, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Incredibly cheap 4K TVs are always available. But that’s not all.

First of all, the TVs that get the most discounts are usually either unnamed brands or low-end models of well-known brands. If you just want a cheap TV, that’s fine, but we can’t offer the image quality of any high-end model. Some of the best TVs on sale, but their big discounts are less common.

TVs are sold all year round, but with the biggest discounts during the Black Friday season.

Roberto Machado Noah / Getty Images

Second, big discounts on TV are generally rare. It may be counterintuitive, but TVs usually don’t have much markup. A $ 500 TV doesn’t make much money. Therefore, unless the store tries to clear the inventory, you can’t expect the price to drop significantly while it’s on sale. Lots of good discounts are available, they will not be “50% off” or similar unless there is a special reason for the model to receive such an extreme discount. Or a limited number of door busters.

Third, most large companies do not allow stores to offer their own prices. This is called UPP or one-sided pricing policy. This means that the company’s TVs will be the same price on Amazon, Best Buy, and elsewhere. Well, anywhere else that wants to keep selling the company’s TVs.

Most TVs are priced by the manufacturer and are the same across stores.

Sarah Tew / CNET

If this sounds rough, yes, it’s a topic in another article. As a result, you usually don’t have to worry about having a sale in one store. In most cases, all stores have or do not sell on their TVs at all. Well, the TV may go on sale next week (everywhere). Some stores offer price protection in case this happens. The same is true for some credit cards. Amazon is notable, but does not offer price protection.

How about next year’s TV technology?

Simply put, there’s always something new around the corner. If this is your concern, it should reassure you that if something new comes to the market next year, it will be very expensive.

For example, MicroLED looks very promising, but you can buy one or two Porsche for the price of one MicroLED TV. It will take years before it becomes mainstream technology.

Meanwhile, mini LEDs are currently available. This is a technology that promises image quality close to that of OLED at low cost. In the future, there is a possibility that more brands will be equipped with mini LEDs.

The image on the left is the image seen on a mini LED TV. On the right is a diagram of the mini LED array on the back of the TV. With so many LEDs, the “resolution” of the backlight is high, allowing you to make a finer distinction between light and dark. Ideally, pixel-by-pixel lighting like OLEDs and microLEDs, but mini LEDs are one step closer at no cost to the other two technologies.

Geoffrey Morrison / CNET

NextGen TV, also known as ATSC 3.0, is also available nationwide. This is a free wireless 4K TV and is advancing very rapidly. It may be available in the city you already live in. Some models have a built-in tuner and are currently available. In the worst case, you can buy a cheap external tuner and connect it to your TV, so you don’t have to rush to upgrade or get a specific model.

There is also HDMI 2.1. 2.1 has some great new technologies, but today’s TVs aren’t out of date (unless it’s a current 8K TV, that’s another story). As long as your current TV works with your current source, that’s fine.

Really old TVs over 10 years old may have problems connecting to the latest streaming and disk sources, but there is no real workaround for that. If your TV doesn’t work with your new Roku or Blu-ray player, you may need to upgrade if you want to use either of them.

So should you get a new TV?

The short version is:

Get a new TV now if:

You have a problem with your current TV or it’s too old to connect to a streaming service such as Netflix. You may purchase from a location with a price adjustment policy in case of a sale. I need something bigger than myself. I have it now.

Do not get your TV now if:

Your current TV works well. Literally whatever you need or want to spend money on.

If you’re struggling with something new and the problem still persists, consider transforming your TV a bit. If you’ve never adjusted the settings, it’s easy to do and can improve your TV’s appearance like never before. It may get over you for a moment.

And finally, yes, if you decide you’re ready to buy a new TV right now, CNET has some guidelines and suggests a 2021 model.

