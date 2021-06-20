The time has come for the brilliance of downtown San Jose: leaders, experts





San Jose — The game-changing Google village, the sparkling new Adobe Tower, and the intense interest of two mega-developers, downtown San Jose has reached the pinnacle of dramatic transformation.

The Bay Area’s largest city can become a prestigious performer, far beyond its status as the only municipality in Northern California with a population of over 1 million.

“The stars are aligned towards downtown San Jose,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in an interview. “They focus on public sector infrastructure investment and private sector investment.”

Santa Clara Street, taken in San Jose, CA on Wednesday afternoon, September 2, 2015, passes through the heart of downtown San Jose, California (Karl Mondon / Staff Archives).

Downtown San Jose is smaller in square feet than downtown Auckland and San Francisco. Recently, more towers have begun to sprout, including multiple residential skyscrapers and two office towers. One is built by the tech giant Adobe and the other by veteran developer Jai Paul. More skyscrapers are under construction.

There are plenty of transit links, including a train hub at Diridon Station that connects to Caltrain, Amtrak, ACE Train, Capitol Rido, and Light Rail. Two BART stops are planned, including Diridon Station, and high-speed rail may one day zoom in on downtown.

A few years ago, San Jose’s population surged beyond San Francisco, but despite its fame, San Jose remains in the shadow of the high-rise prestige cast by San Francisco.

Decades of chaotic annexation, San Jose’s declaration as the “capital of Silicon Valley”, Adobe headquarters, good weather, low office rents, livable cities, etc., the population boom wasn’t enough for Sun. did. Downtown Jose is considered the core of a major city with everything that other vibrant downtown can boast of.

But in late 2016, after buying an old bakery building near the train station, buying another unpretentious property in the same area became a potentially amazing change prologue at the western end of downtown. became.

Search Titan Google, one of the most well-known companies in the world, has the many needs for public transport-oriented offices, homes, hotel facilities, shops, restaurants, cultural s, and open spaces now known as Downtown West. We supported the purchase of the property. The tech giant can employ 25,000 people.

“The news of the end of downtown America is very exaggerated, especially in downtown San Jose,” said Mayor Likert.

The aerial photograph shows the area near Diridon Station at the western end of downtown San Jose on Saturday, November 11, 2017. (LiPoChing / Staff Archives)

Google’s involvement in such a way of attracting attention, in turn, has unleashed the modern gold rush of many developers, large and small, in the heart of the city.

“Now it’s San Jose’s turn,” said Gary Dilabeau, principal executive of the developer’s urban community. “If we can work properly and create the right environment in San Jose, downtown will really take off.”

Still, according to some real estate experts, the path to success can be difficult.

The main obstacles: Rents for prime office buildings in downtown San Jose do not exceed the $ 4.25 / month benchmark. Experts believe that rents ranging from $ 5.25 to $ 5.50 per square foot will be required to generate sufficient rental income to justify the cost of building a new office.

Another potential problem: the economy may fall again as part of a normal up-and-down cycle unrelated to coronaviruses and other anomalous events, and tenant demand may decline.

But for now, the understated skyline of South Bay and the relatively abundant ground parking and underutilized sites could be one of the factors that have attracted the attention of unique mega-developers. ..

Westbank is a real estate company that focuses its efforts on only a few cities, rather than the Patten often exhibited by global developers working on projects in all markets of the country and continent. Westbank, which is affiliated with Dillabough, is currently focusing on downtown San Jose.

“What I’m interested in at San Jose is that there is a canvas that can have a meaningful impact relatively quickly,” said West Bank CEO Ian Gillespie. ..

Canada-based West Bank also prefers to undertake a thorough urban commitment rather than building one project for the next market. In addition to San Jose, West Bank has focused on Vancouver, Canada, Toronto, Seattle, and Japan.

“This isn’t a one-time event for some projects,” said Andrew Jacobson, head of the West Banks San Jose Initiative. “We have a long-term presence. We are 150% committed to everything. We are deep into the market.”

Similarly, Google aims to make a big positive difference in San Jose to create public transport-oriented neighborhoods.

“There are sophisticated players who bet billions of dollars in the future of downtown San Jose,” said Mayor Likert.

Despite the pandemic-promoted promotion of remote work, experts believe that downtown continues to be prevalent and office centers will become a major place for employees to gather and work.

“The office is no longer just a place for computers,” said Shawn Kellenberger, executive managing director of commercial real estate firm Newmark. “We need to create an office where employees get together.”

Increasingly, downtown San Jose is becoming the attraction of that new kind of workplace.

“The office needs to be in a location with energy, gravel, equipment, public transport, and atmosphere,” says Kellenberger. “Downtown San Jose has it now.”

Global players such as Westbank and Jay Paul, high-tech companies from Adobe and Google, as well as Sobrato Organization, KT Urban and DiNapoli Cos. , Urban Catalyst, Dillabough’s Urban Community and other local players have entered the downtown market.

“The momentum is starting to gain momentum,” said Shawn Milligan, a partner at KT Urban, who proposed the development of a 20-story office tower at the southern end of downtown near Interstate 280. To see some critical masses downtown. “

