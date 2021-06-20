There are no RTX 3080 Prime Day deals, but you can save a lot of PC builds.





If you’ve been paying attention to the PC hardware scene last year or so, you’ve probably found it incredibly difficult to find the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and, to be honest, other graphics cards. However, if your graphics card isn’t part of the PC you’re trying to upgrade to, or if you check your GPU and jump within 2ms of being available, you can save a lot of money on your PC components. With prime day deals.

The new graphics card can improve the frame rate for the best PC games, but the new SSD will speed up the entire PC, and more RAM will open more Chrome tabs. You can leave it alone.

However, the world of PC components is complex at its best, so we went ahead and put together some advice on what to look for and what to avoid.

(Image credit: Future) Don’t spend a lot of money on SATA SSD

If you’re still rocking your hard drive in 2021, you’ll need to suck it up and buy an SSD on Prime Day. But at the same time, you shouldn’t put a lot of cash into your old SATA drive.

These drives peak at about 500 Mbps. This is much faster than a hard drive, but much slower than 3,000 Mbps, which a PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive can hit. And now that all SSDs are more affordable, you shouldn’t spend more than $ 100 / £ 100 on SATA SSDs. This is equivalent to 1TB of full storage.

On top of that, even the best SATA SSDs won’t be faster than the slowest NVMe drives, so you can easily get a faster drive for the same cash. The more professional-oriented SATA SSDs have some security benefits, but for most people it’s not a problem.

(Image credit: Corsair) RAM doesn’t have to be super fast

When it comes to the best RAM, you can see that there is a lot of RAM that handles speeds above 3,600MHz. And if you look at those deals, you’ll probably find that those RAM kits are much more expensive than the ones at reasonable speeds.

RAM above 4,000MHz is really needed only if you’re the type of person who wants to overclock components to the maximum, use exotic cooling, and break Cinema Bench’s records. If you just play PC games or just work, you will start to face diminishing returns after 3,600MHz, perhaps 3,200MHz.

In addition, some CPU platforms are better suited for faster RAM than others. In general, pairing a stick with an AMD Ryzen CPU will give you faster RAM speeds than Intel Core processors. I’m not saying that Intel processors are worse than Ryzen, as AMD’s chips rely much more on memory speed than Intel’s silicon.

Also, when it comes to RAM, make sure you’re in your favor and have at least 2 sticks of memory. Make sure your PC has at least two sticks to take advantage of the dual-channel memory provided by all modern platforms, as running your PC in single-channel mode will reduce performance.

(Image credit: MSI) Make sure you have the correct motherboard

One of the things I noticed at the last Prime Day event was the launch of many motherboards, which are almost exclusively old motherboards. So if you’re already using a processor, you need to make sure that the motherboard you found that sweet deal actually works with that chip.

In general, AMD motherboards are fairly safe unless your cart contains one of the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 processors. AMD 300 series motherboards are the oldest boards in today’s sockets and support all AMD Ryzen processors up to 3000 series, such as the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X.

The latest AMD Ryzen 5000 processors can only use 400 series motherboards such as the x470 and b450. However, ideally, if you have something like the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, you’ll need to pair it with your x570 board.

Intel is much more complex, and its chipset usually lasts only one or two generations. For example, if you see a significant discount on your Z390 board, it is only compatible with 9th generation Coffee Lake processors such as the Intel Core i9-9900K.

Now that the 11th generation Rocket Lake processor has been launched and it’s easy to find inventory of 10th generation chips, it’s quite possible that Intel will launch a 10th generation processor. So don’t be fooled into buying a Z390 board, even if you have a big sale on Comet Lake. You will need a Z490 or H470 board.

(Image credit: future) If everything else fails, consider a pre-built purchase

We haven’t suggested in the last few years, but given how difficult it is to buy PC components right now, if you find one of the best gaming PCs, you should honestly choose it. is.

For example, if you find a pre-built gaming rig that offers an Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for $ 1000, that’s what you’re currently paying only for your graphics card. In addition, you can save a lot of time actually making things.

Probably a lot of PCs such as Dell and HP are on sale. They will probably work for those who don’t tinker with game consoles, but if you need something that allows you to retrieve parts, find something from a more boutique brand. CyberPowerPC and iBuyPower computers are always featured in these sales and are not the best system integrators, but because they use off-the-shelf components, you can easily pull parts out of these rigs for your own upgrade. You can do or build something better.

It’s definitely not ideal, especially if you like building PCs like us, but these are desperate times. So if you need a gaming PC right now and don’t want to wait until next year, your pre-built PC will never be out of stock anywhere on Prime Day.

