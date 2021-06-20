Astronauts will install new solar panels on the International Space Station’s 6-hour EVA





The EVA took place a few days after facing a “technical delay” during the EVA on Wednesday. The astronaut took over some of Wednesday’s work that was left unfinished due to problems.

According to NASA, the walk began around 8 am on Sunday and lasted 6 hours and 28 minutes. According to NASA, astronauts have successfully deployed a solar array, bolted it in, and connected the cable to the station’s power supply. We also removed and stowed the hardware in preparation for installing another solar array for future EVA.

Peske wore a red striped spacesuit as crew 1 of the EVA, and Kimbro wore a non-striped suit as crew 2 of the EVA.

During nearly seven hours of EVA on Wednesday, Kimbro and Peske planned to install the first two of six ISS rollout solar arrays called iROSA. This will upgrade six of the space station’s eight power channels.

However, astronauts ran into some problems. Approximately three hours after the EVA, Kimbro lost data on the spacesuit display unit and had to return to the space station airlock and restart the system for normal operation. After that, the pressure readings of Kimbro’s spacesuit surged momentarily. This stabilized shortly after, but spent valuable time on astronauts.

Later, after the astronauts mounted the solar array and moved it to the bracket, NASA spokeswoman Gary Jordan said one panel was not aligned on the bracket during deployment. Spacewalkers took pictures for evaluation by the ground team and ran out of time to complete the final step-install the electrical cables and the last two bolts that can extend the solar array.

NASA spokeswoman Rob Navias said in a webcast of EVA on Wednesday that astronauts were instructed to fold the array and “bolt it in place in a safe configuration.” Stated.

During Sunday’s EVA, astronauts are tasked with installing electrical cables and the last two bolts so that the solar array can fully deploy and begin powering the space station. I did. This is the 240th EVA to support station assembly, maintenance and upgrades.

The solar array arrived at the space station on June 5, after being launched in the 22nd SpaceX Dragon Freight Supply Mission. Last week, I used the space station robot Canadarm2 to remove the solar array from the spacecraft. The array is rolled like a carpet and is 750 pounds (340 kilograms) and 10 feet (3 meters) wide.

When the astronaut unfolds the array and bolts it, it is approximately 63 feet (19 meters) long and 20 feet (6 meters) wide. This deployment process takes about 6 minutes.

As astronauts work around electrical connectors, to protect them, ground crews perform plasma predictions to determine how the space station will be charged while walking. He is particularly busy, said Keith Johnson, an EVA officer. The metal surface of the spacesuit is covered to prevent metal contact that can cause electric shock.

Current solar arrays show signs of wear

This is Kimbro’s eighth EVA and Pesuke’s fourth EVA. These extravehicular activities are not the first time these two have gone out of the space station together.

Kimbro and Peske were at the space station in 2017 and previously performed two extravehicular activities together to replace aging nickel-metal hydride batteries with new, long-lasting lithium-ion batteries.

The space station’s current solar array is still functioning, but has been powering for over 20 years and shows signs of wear after prolonged exposure to the space environment. The array was originally designed to last 15 years.

Dana Weiger, Deputy Manager of the International Space Station Program, said erosion can be caused by the thrusters of the station and the thruster plumes that originate from both crew and freight vehicles entering and exiting the station. ..

“Another factor affecting our solar array is micrometeoroid debris. The array is made up of many small power strings that can deteriorate over time when hit by debris. There is sex, “she said.

The new solar array will be placed in front of the current one. This will increase the total available power of the space station from 160 kW to 215 kW. This is also a good test for the new solar array. This is because this same design powers part of the Gateway Moon outpost and helps humans return to the Moon through NASA’s Artemis program in 2024.

“The exposed parts of the old array continue to generate electricity in parallel with the new array, but these new iris arrays have more efficient solar cells than the original cells,” Weigel said. I will. “They have higher energy densities, and when combined, they can generate more power than they did on their own when the original array was new.”

The expected life of the new array is a similar 15 years. However, the deterioration of the original array was expected to be even worse, so the team will monitor the new array and test its actual lifespan. This is because the array can last a long time.

Jackie Wattles of CNN contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos