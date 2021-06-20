Top stories of the week: Beats Studio Buds announcements, iOS 15 tips and more





Top Story of the Week: Apple officially announced the new Beats Studio Buds, with more iOS 15 tips, Apple Watch Series 7 rumors and more. Read all the top stories of the week and more.

Beats Studio Buds

After weeks of rumors, Beats Studio Buds’ true wireless earphones were officially released this week. The price is $ 149.99 for active noise canceling, transparent mode, USB-C charging and more. You can order now on Amazon for arrival in late June.

For more information on the stemless Beats Studio Buds, see the full review here.

Apple Watch Series 7

This week’s new report from Bloomberg sheds more light on what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 7 update coming later this year. According to Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 7 has a thinner bezel around the display, faster processors, and upgraded ultra sideband technology.

Apple reportedly wanted to include a temperature sensor as well, but that feature may have been postponed until the 2022 watch.

On Thursday, Apple launched its annual new semester promotion in the United States and Canada. From now until September 27th, customers will receive a free pair of AirPods bundled with eligible Mac and iPad purchases.

Save a total of $ 159 on both iPad and Mac transactions. For more information, see all articles here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | Hands-on: How iPhone Live Text OCR works on iOS15 Hands-on: How to set new notification overview features on iOS15 Choosing an update for iOS15 can mean a big change on iOS16 Macworld Apple has iOS14. 7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS 11.5 Beta 3 as developers iOS 15 makes iPhone even more useful with SharePlay, Find My upgrades, and other pirated movie and TV show apps Climb the App Store charts pretending to be Sudoku games [update: gone]

Apple releases iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones with important security updates Pokmon UNITE for iOS: Available Monsters, Release Dates, Rulesets, and Other Concepts Part 1: What to See in iOS 16 Next Year And why we were talking about it now iPhone | Apple Watch | AppleTV and HomePod | Mac | iPad | Beats Studio Buds | Apple Store | AAPL Company |

