Prime Day Fire Tablet Deals: Get record lows on Fire HD 10 and HD 8





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and is a CNET guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day, June 21-22, will never fail to offer a secure deal on your tablet. Here we’re tracking the best prime day deals on Kindle Fire tablets and iPads, so you know which models are worth considering and when it’s best to strike.

Amazon Fire tablets almost always receive significant discounts throughout Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber ​​Monday. These two times are almost always the best time to buy. This year’s Prime Day is no exception. The latest Fire HD 10 is available for $ 80 and the Fire HD 8 for $ 45. This is the cheapest price we have seen. We expect these transactions and other online availability to begin on Monday.

Keep in mind that when it comes to Apple tablets, the iPad is often sold at a slightly lower price than the list price, unless you buy it from the Apple Store, which basically doesn’t offer discounts. So even if you’re currently seeing some decent discounts ($ 30 to $ 50, or more), you may see better deals on Amazon and elsewhere once Prime Day officially launches. there is.

We will continue to monitor Amazon as well as competitors such as Best Buy, Target, and Wal-Mart (announced Prime Day counter-sales) to see price cuts for these or other popular tablet brands.

Update: Alexa voice orders are no longer required to get most of the following deals:

Early Prime Day Fire Tablet deals with Csar Salza / CNET

Amazon’s Fire HD 8, which typically costs $ 90, has dropped to its lowest ever price of $ 45. The 8-inch tablet will be updated in 2020 with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2 GB of RAM (up from 1.5 GB), and basic model 16 GB to 32 GB storage. Bumps have been added. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but not as sharp as the iPad display. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance thanks to 3GB of RAM.

Read the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

Fire HD 8 Plus: $ 65, $ 45 Savings (Lowest Price Ever) David Carnoy / CNET

The Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and more RAM (3GB instead of 2GB) for better performance than the standard Fire HD 8. The tablet will charge without problems with most wireless charging pads. The current $ 65 price is the lowest price ever for this product, $ 10 lower than Black Friday.

David Carnoy / CNET

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 is the company’s largest and most powerful tablet and has recently been improved. The 2021 revision, released in April, has more RAM, a 10% brighter screen, and a slight design update. Like its 2019 predecessor, the new HD 10 usually starts at $ 150. But for now, if you order from Amazon Alexa, you can get the HD 10 for the lowest ever price of $ 80.

Fire HD 10 is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows, and games. Fire tablets do not use the pure version of Android, but instead use Amazon’s Android-based Fire operating system and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can get the app from Google Play, but you’ll have to install the store yourself. This means game enthusiasts can access all their favorite mobile games for a great gaming tablet experience.

read more.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The $ 140 unit is currently available for $ 70 through Alexa voice orders, surpassing the record low of $ 80.

This children’s version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty, and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly FreeTime Unlimited). Access to content for children. Not very suitable for distance learning, but a much more affordable option than providing a complete iPad for young children.

Early Prime Day iPad deals with Scott Stein / CNET

The 8th generation iPad has a 10.2-inch display with an A12 chip. The list price of the 32GB model is $ 329, but Amazon has dropped it to $ 299. Although it fell to $ 279 at Costco last year, this baseline iPad could fall on one of the actual Prime Day or counter-sales.

Read the iPad 2020 review.

Apple

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air offers much of what the iPad Pro does at a lower price. Its great value won the Editor’s Choice Award last year, but new pros raise the bar (albeit for more money).

Read the iPad Air review.

Other Potential Prime Day Tablet Deals Sarah Tew / CNET

Price Worth Waiting: Usually $ 50, which was sold at a low price of $ 30 last November.

Fair Warning: We really think we should pay for the Fire HD 8, a fast tablet that is far superior to the entry-level Fire 7. But for less than $ 40, this non-HD 7-inch model seduces many.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Price Worth Waiting: Usually $ 100, which dropped to $ 60 last November.

It has all the same features as the HD 8 above, but is a smaller, more affordable, child-proof version of Amazon Fire 7. You’ll see a 7-inch screen instead of an 8-inch screen, which reduces processor robustness.

From phone to gadget, subscribe to the daily spotlight on the best tech deals on the web.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos