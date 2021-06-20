Ratchet & Crank: Lift apartments sell better in the second week than in the first week | UK Boxed Chart





According to physics game tracker GfK Entertainment, Sony’s Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartments sold more in the second week than in the first week in the UK.

This is a very rare event, and games usually lose sales by a significant margin a week after launch. It’s not uncommon for more specialized games to drop more than 70% in the second week. We’ve seen an increase in the second week before, but usually in games like Just Dance, we talk to more casual users who don’t have a big pre-order market and are less likely to buy the first week instead.

PS5 games aren’t super-specialist titles (like Returnal or Demon’s Souls), but they’re not casual games either. The result is even more amazing. Strong word-of-mouth and mild retail activity had some impact, but this is likely the result of a console bundle with the PS5, and in some stores both official and informal hardware bundles. Is available.

In any case, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the best-selling game of the week, with boxed sales increasing by 2% weekly.

The second place on the chart was also a surprise, with Microsoft and Mojang’s Minecraft Dungeons rising 28th to take second place. The Nintendo Switch version fell to £ 13 at UK retailer Curry’s, with sales up 758%. Sales of the PS4 and Xbox One versions also grew, but the main version, which accounted for 96% of all copies sold last week, was the Switch edition.

This means that FIFA 21 fell to 3rd place despite a 21% increase in weekly sales, and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe also fell to 4th place despite a 47% increase in sales. .. Resident Evil Village returned to the top five after a 59% increase in sales due to increased sales of the PS5 version.

For new games, the full version of Metro Exodus will arrive on the PS5 and Xbox series consoles and debut in No.17. PS5 accounted for 77% of game sales.

Going back to this week’s charts, we have Forza Horizon 4 for Xbox One. It is in 22nd place after weekly sales growth of 480%. The sequel to the game was released at E3 last week and received a lot of praise, including the Game of the Show.

With the new release last week, traditional sales have dropped significantly. Chivalry 2 sales fell 65% and are now in 28th place. Both PS5 FINAL FANTASY VII: Remake and Guilty Gear Strive have dropped out of the Top 40.

Here are the top 10 GfKs for the week ending June 19, 2021.

Last Week This Week Title 11 Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartment 12 Minecraft Dungeon 23 FIFA 2134 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe 85 Resident Evil Village 46 Animal Crossing: New Horizon 57 Spider-Man: Mile Morales 78 Minecraft (Switch) 119 Super Mario 3D World + Bousers Fury 1410 Grand Theft Auto 5





