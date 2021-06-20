Nintendo Switch Pro Release Mirror Sony PS5 Console Fiasco





Even if avoiding a shortage of GPUs allows for more production, Switch Pro is just too attractive for Scalper to let go. Fans need to be prepared for shortages.

Many gamers are excited about the concept of the Switch Pro, a console that is rumored to offer a 4K upgrade to the Switch, but Scalper may also be excited. E3 passed without such hardware confirmation, but fans hoping for this new console may want to ease their expectations of getting it at any time near the release. The current wave of console shortages facing the PlayStation 5 can easily impact Switch Pro availability, revisiting the elusiveness of the original Wii at the time of its debut, but organized. Exacerbated by a new wave of bot-assisted scalpers.

More than seven months after the new Microsoft and Sony consoles hit the market, the Xbox Series X and PS5 console distribution market has been driven by the organizational efforts of Scalper resellers and their bots, as well as the entire Scalper team. Some people turn to. The Switch Pro shortage can be mitigated without the use of state-of-the-art GPUs like the Series X and PS5, but the high-profile Nintendo console release seems destined to attract scalpers. Even if Nintendo surprises the release of Switch Pro a few months later, it could take months more to actually get into the hands of typical gamers, unless they rely on paying huge markup. There is sex. Secondary market.

Due to the release of the Xbox Series X and S consoles and PS5 system during the pandemic, sales were mostly limited to online trading. Due to the widespread availability of vaccines in the United States, most retail chains still do not have new consoles on their shelves, limiting such purchases to online storefronts. Many websites track the availability of PS5 and there are rumors about the date and time of restocking. Even prospective buyers who follow such news sources often find that they are sold out before they confirm their purchase. The only particularly reliable way to buy a PS5 is through sites like Ebay and StockX. There, Scalper openly resells the system, if not so expensive, usually at a price that is $ 300 higher than the retail price.

Switch Pro can end up with a scalper like the PS5

GPU shortages also affect those who play on gaming PCs, so the shortage issue is not limited to console gamers. Nintendo’s current Switch didn’t try to compete directly with previous Xbox One and PS4 console specifications, so it’s doubtful that Switch Pro is at the same hardware level as the Xbox Series X or PS5 and can be less affected. There is sex. Insufficient. However, there are many unclear points about the Switch Pro (such as whether that is included in Nintendo’s plans), even in scenarios where the rumored console uses old and readily available components. Whether it is actually available to consumers can still be an issue. In the fictitious situation where more Switch Pro systems are on the market compared to Microsoft and Sony compatible systems, simply more systems could be stored by the scalper.

The Switch is already successful in its current form, and the Nintendo consoles employed by consumers at that level are often gained during generational redesigns. This is especially consistent with Nintendo’s portable console line. With Switch integrating Nintendos’ portable and home console lines, it’s not hard to believe that the rumored Switch Pro will act as a follow-up to Switch Lite. TheSwitch Lite does not have the ability to dock to your TV, offers a cheaper, smaller version of Switch and is regularly available in stores. Similarly, the economical Xbox Series S is a bit easier to get than the more powerful Xbox Series X. Or PlayStation 5 is rarely available at traditional retail stores.

Not surprisingly, the more powerful and very popular Switch Pro will be an attractive target for Scalper. Efforts to prevent the purchase of scalpers do not seem to have had a significant impact on the availability of PS5 or Series X to most consumers. Therefore, Nintendo fans may want to do the same. When the Switch Pro upgrade hits the market, gamers should either wait a few months for it to be readily available at retail prices, or expect to pay for the same predatory pricing model as the PS5 sold by Scalper. There is.

