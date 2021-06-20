Samsung reports that it will announce an Exynos chip with RDNA 2 next month





Samsung is preparing to announce the next-generation mobile chip soon if the press is credible.

WCCF Tech writes that a new Exynos chip with AMD’s RDNA2 graphics will be announced next month. That sentence alone doesn’t sound exciting, but it’s amazing. RDNA2 means that mobile chips are likely to include ray tracing and variable refresh rates.

Samsung plans to add the next-generation Exynos chip with AMD RDNA2 graphics to the next lineup of Galaxy S smartphones. The first news about the July release came from Twitter users who use the handle @ IceUniverse.

The ExclusiveSamsung AMD GPU was originally planned to be released in June, but has now been postponed to July to see AMD GPU performance and other details on Exynos. pic.twitter.com/GM6W8l3EKY

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2021

AMD announced its partnership with Samsung at the Computex 2021 keynote earlier this month, as reported by The Verge. In addition to the release of desktop CPUs and GPUs, the announcement of RDNA2 Mobile was relatively flying under radar, despite its very impressive impact. You would have been laughed at if NVIDIA suggested ray tracing mobile graphics when it first launched the Turing series.

As already confirmed, the new Exynos chip could help Samsung make money for Apple once the RDNA 2-based smartphone goes on sale.

Samsung and AMD: Match in Heaven

Samsung is steadily improving its current technology and is not hesitant to push the boundaries.

(Photo: Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images) The Samsung logo can be seen at a store in the Galleria Krakowska Shopping Mall in Krakow, Poland, on May 4, 2021.

One of their recent moves is testing 6G connectivity, even if 5G is still relatively new. This is a very bold move, but it’s not groundless. More people are expecting faster wireless connections and the ability to send and receive even more data. 5G can achieve this in some way, but in theory it’s far from the capacity of 6G, so it seems that it’s already in the terahertz range. 5G is still gigahertz.

It’s also worth noting that AMD is Samsung’s best partner in this era when it comes to its allies. Team Red has been aggressively pursuing even more powerful processing technologies, especially with Ryzen and Radeon products. However, no one was warned that raytracing graphics could be brought to smartphones.

This means a potential boom in mobile games. By putting that much graphical horsepower into smartphones, mobile game developers push the technical limits of titles even further, making smartphone games comparable to or perhaps even better than the visuals of console games in the Xbox 360 / PS3 era. There is a possibility.

With the announcement of a new generation of Exynos chips next month, Apple and other major competitors will need to strengthen their defenses against Samsung’s onslaught. But the advent of those phones will bring a whole new era in which ray tracing is much more accessible to the masses.

