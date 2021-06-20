14 coolest Tesla features to embarrass your regular car





Tesla’s reputation often precedes it. But no matter what you think of the “unique” CEO of an electric car company with an active Twitter presence and an unorthodox way to sell EVs (no ads, no dealers, all online), Tesla’s cars are It’s different from other cars.

Of course, there are other electric vehicles with regenerative braking, one-pedal driving, instant acceleration, and fast charging. But it’s still not like Tesla.

And no car brand has as many hidden modes and settings as Tesla, from EVs to petrol-fueled options.

Here’s an overview of Tesla-only features that make Tesla.

1. Only one touch screen

The Tesla experience is unique.

Image: Yuriko Nakao / Getty Images

Tesla’s latest cars are the Models 3 and Y. Both have the same sparse interior and a single center screen that controls everything you need, from driving a car or playing the radio to finding a driving route. Other cars do not have such a simplified layout. Even the button to open the glove compartment is on the only screen.

2. Autopilot

Autopilot, which became available around 2015, was launched as an additional feature that can be added at a high price to complement driving. Advanced driving systems assist the driver in monitoring the road and, as long as he holds the steering wheel, auto-steering, catching up with other vehicles, braking for slow traffic, and generally driving on the highway. ..

Today, most of these features are included as part of Tesla’s basic safety system. However, there is also a fully autonomous mode with a current upgrade price of $ 10,000. It claims to be hands-free driving, where you can stop at stop signs and traffic lights, change lanes, and eventually drive autonomously on any road. Away from the highway. So far, only selected groups of beta testers are using the full FSD package. This was a rough start as we are struggling in urban areas where FSD mode is dense.

3. Supercharging

Tesla has its own charging network dedicated to Tesla owners. Other EVs (such as Rivian and Jeep) are starting to build their own networks, but none are as extensive as Tesla. Supercharging is available throughout the United States and in other countries where Tesla is sold. There are over 25,000 turbochargers. Fast charging can be up to 200 miles in 15 minutes. It’s no longer free like in the early days of Tesla, so you pay in minutes or kilowatts using a credit card loaded on your car’s computer.

Take a road trip with the supercharged network, not the car itself. That was a big factor in my purchase. I haven’t seen any of the competitions that have it yet.

Sean (@proudgeekdad) May 27, 2021

4. Free wireless update

While other car companies are catching up, Tesla was the first company to treat the car like a cell phone. Just like updating your iPhone to the latest iOS via a free wireless software update, Tesla’s software can connect to WiFi and update a long list of car features. When there was a braking issue a few years ago, the OTA update even fixed it.

5. Access to key card

It’s like a key card in a hotel room, but for your car. You don’t have to take it out for it to work, but with it you can touch the side panel of the door to unlock the door. You can also open the car from a smartphone with the Tesla app installed.

That is the key to your car.

Image: Image Alliance by Silas Stein / Getty Images

6. Sentry mode

Other cars have a security system, but unlike Sentry mode. If someone gets too close to Tesla for too long, the camera will start recording, a message will appear on the screen that the car is recording, and the audio system will start playing classical music. You can turn on Sentry mode to keep potential intruders and destroyers away.

7. Dog mode

It sounds like a dog, but dog mode is for dogs to cool in the car. Parked cars are overheated and unsafe for dogs, but enabling this mode keeps the air system on and cold even in parked cars. In addition, the on-screen message on the center console says “My owner will be back soon” to let passers-by know that your dog is safe.

8. Stupid plaid mode

If you turn this on on the Model S, you need to be prepared for ultra-fast acceleration. When the plaid is activated, the car will climb to 200 mph and accelerate to 60 mph within 2 seconds.

9. Biological weapon defense mode

This mode helped during a catastrophic wildfire in the western United States throughout 2020. It is only available on Model S and X vehicles with a HEPA filtration system that automatically transforms the vehicle into a safe breathing space.

10. Netflix, Hulu, YouTube streaming

You can watch all your favorite shows on Tesla. But don’t get too excited. You need to park your car for streaming to work. You can log on to different streaming platforms when waiting in the car, perhaps while charging.

11. Karaoke

More entertainment in the car! This time it’s karaoke, and when you park, the lyrics of popular songs will be displayed on the touch screen. However, since it is in the car, it was properly renamed to “Karaoke”.

Our favorite feature is karaoke. I always feel good. Use it when you arrive early on your way to school for apps or practice, or when you have some karaoke parties in your garage. The time spent singing and jamming out with family and friends is valuable. pic.twitter.com/6tt62HTOpu

Shane (@shaneevans) May 28, 2021

12. Frank

Tesla paved the way with the portmanteau words “front” and “trunk” to create the concept of “Frank”. People put everything from gifts, pouches (see below) to additional charging cords in the front compartment. Today, most electric vehicles have cargo space under the hood on which the internal combustion engine sits, but Tesla first did that with the Model S.

13. Farewell mode

You can make your Tesla flatulence, or at least it sounds like a flatulence. This setting, officially called Emission Test Mode, is perfect for mischievous lovers. You can turn on the flatulence sound on demand or by pressing the turn signal. You need to be in the car to release the flatulence.

My car can farewell

Stvn Christakos | My Electric Adventure (@schristakos) May 27, 2021

14. Easter eggs

Beyond the different modes and games, the whole car is studded with even more surprises. There is a Christmas jingle hidden in the setting and an internal joke about the cowbell. Wikipedia has a list of all Tesla Easter eggs found so far. Happy egg hunt!

Bonus: Elon Musk as CEO

Elon Musk is one of the hellish and quirky things. In addition to running Tesla, he is sending rockets into space on SpaceX, trying to reinvent the subway at another company, The Boring Company, and hacking the human psyche at Neuralink, a brain implant startup. .. And he constantly murmured. Other car companies don’t have masks. And maybe that’s a good thing.







