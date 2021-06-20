Rumors of Demon’s Souls PS4 are likely to have been revealed





Just a few days ago, rumors began to spread that Bluepoint’s remake of Demon’s Souls for PlayStation 5 could also appear on PlayStation 4. Sony hadn’t officially announced this kind of thing, but the game itself appeared in a database featuring a list of PS4 titles. However, according to one reputable insider, this list doesn’t mean a big deal, nor does it prove that a new version of the game is coming.

As Lance McDonald, a content creator knowledgeable about the Souls series, mentioned on social media, this PS4 version of Demon’s Souls was created in the PlayStation database for pure internal use by game developers. There is a possibility. McDonald’s assumed that this iteration of the action game was most likely created on the PS4 for QA testing purposes. McDonald’s also said that the data found was also four years old. So there isn’t enough information here to suggest that last year’s PS5 version of Demons Soul will be coming to PS4. “In fact, I want to spend money on what this is exactly. Now I’m thinking exactly what data was scraped and what I personally saw during the development of the remake. “McDonald’s added. Seen behind the scenes.

It is very likely that it is a PS Now entry for the internal port of the Demon’s Souls PS3 for PS4, which was created early in the remake for remote QA purposes. Sony often does this. These builds are not intended for release.

-Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) June 18, 2021

This news may be disappointing to some, but not too shocking. Demon’s Souls is currently one of the next-generation platforms dedicated to the Marquee PS5. Bringing it to the PS4 will somewhat diminish its monopoly excellence, even if it becomes available to a larger audience. So if you want to play this Demon’s Souls remake yourself, owning a PS5 seems like the only way.

Does this news upset you? Or have you already played Demon’s Souls on your PlayStation 5 at this point? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos