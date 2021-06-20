Tekken x Street Fighter seems to have officially died





If you’ve been hoping for Namco Bandai’s long-standing Tekken x Street Fighter video games, now seems like the best time to stop doing so. In a recent episode of Harada’s Bar on YouTube, Tekken franchise Katsuhiro Harada and Tekken 7 game director Kohei Ikeda showed that the project was actually dead. Since the video game was first announced in 2010, Harada has been documented many times about 30% completion and shutdown of development, but it’s always assembled in a way that shows that it can be regained someday. I did. Assuming the video’s official English subtitles aren’t lacking in nuances, that seems to be over.

Approximately 21 minutes and 30 seconds after Harada’s bar episode from June 5, the pair will discuss what the Tekken x Street Fighter was like, later shared with English subtitles. The fact that it was 30% complete when put on hold is repeated, and then the two discuss what actually happened in the development. I read a part of the subtitles, “There was a movement that was reflected in the dark circles.” “Dhalsim was pretty good, as expected. The female character model was really good. I wish I could show you.” The Tekken x Street Fighter debate concludes with a seemingly clear line. “We wanted to show it, but the project died.”

“We started the project in 2012, but a really interesting question was what would happen if the Tekken team designed a Street Fighter character. We started creating 3D models. Harada said in 2019. “But when the project was ready to go further, Capcom released Street Fighter V and then Tekken 7. These titles are some of the best fighting games. So far, they have been very successful. “

As mentioned above, Tekken x Street Fighter officially appears dead. You can check all the previous coverage of the Tekken franchise and all the previous coverage of the Street Fighter franchise here.

What do you think of Mr. Harada and Mr. Ikeda’s comments? Want to play Tekken x Street Fighter? Let us know in the comments or contact us directly on Twitter (@rollinbishop) to talk about everything about the game.

[H/T ResetEra]

