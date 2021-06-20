Israel remains the third largest in the world in technology, almost overtaking the UK





StartupBlink has released the annual Startup Ecosystem Index Report, highlighting the strengths of technology-related countries and cities. Israel hasn’t been moved by the overall ranking, but its new score shows that a small country is catching up with the United Kingdom-although the United States has a big lead (124.420), second only to the United States. , United Kingdom and Israel are only one point apart, 28.719 and 27.741, respectively. Overall, the rankings of the top five spots (US, UK, Israel, Canada, Germany) haven’t changed since 2020.

Last year, the UK had a relatively large lead over Israel, the third-largest country, but the gap has now narrowed significantly and the combined UK and Israel scores are about the same, reports. Is confirming. Scores are determined by three main factors: The number of quantities, startups, coworking spaces, or accelerators. Quality, presence of R & D centers, presence of unicorns, or branches of multinational corporations. A business environment that takes into consideration the speed of the Internet, the degree of freedom of the Internet, and the level of English proficiency.

Photo: Shutterstock 2021 demonstrates Israel’s success in demonstrating strong performance in quality and quantity scores. In terms of quality, it overtakes the United Kingdom and ranks second in the world after Israel’s most suffering United States. From 16th place in 2020 to 25th place this year, mainly due to its infrastructure and regulations.

The report also highlighted Brexit as a deciding factor in bridging the gap between Israel and the United Kingdom. In the post-Brexit world, the UK, almost entirely represented by its dominant ecosystem, London, faces the challenge of maintaining its position as a major global hub … Brexit is probably a local startup. There are many examples of regionally isolated countries that have done more than good damage to the ecosystem, but have established a strong startup ecosystem environment outside the national union.

The StartupBlink report also categorizes cities in the country and helps determine the impact of local startup hubs on the entire region. In London, where a slight outflow of businesses was seen following Brexit, the world ranking dropped from 3rd to 5th in a year, and Tel Aviv also dropped from 1st to 8th. In particular, Beijing has soared 14 spots from 17th to 3rd in just two years.

Jerusalem rose one spot to 54, and Haifa rose 24 spots in a year to 119th. Beer Sheva is ranked 238th in the world, down 39 spots from last year.

Many countries are trying to mimic Israel’s innovation model, but the report concludes that it is difficult to recreate this ecosystem. It relies on entrepreneurs who are inherently risk takers and geopolitical conditions that encourage innovation as an important need to survive. In 2020, Startup Blinks CEO Eli David called the Israeli IDF one of the largest accelerators in the world.

The Startup Ecosystem Index Report, updated annually, ranks 1,000 cities and 100 countries based on hundreds of data points from partners such as Crunchbase, Meetup, and Semrush.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos