Assassin’s creed Valhalla used to promote tourism in Ireland





The Tourism Board’s Discover Ireland takes gamers to Emerald Isle with footage from the Assassin’s Creed Valhara Wrath Of The Druids expansion pack.

The Assassin’s Creed series has fascinated players around the world. Discover Ireland is now using this fact and footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhara to promote its tourism. Emerald Isle is made possible by the recent Wrath Of The Druids DLC extension. In this extension, Eivor confronts an ominous Druid sect named Children of Danu.

Although it may not be the most accurate source in history, the Assassin’s Creed series is notable for its use of real-world locations and events, from the Italian Renaissance to the American Revolutionary War. These real-world settings are also used in special gaming features such as the recently announced Discovery Tour mode, which allows Assassin’s Creed Valhara players to experience life as a Viking without having to deal with enemies in the game’s main campaign. I will. This mode allows players to perform everyday tasks that the citizens of the era would have had to live with, based on similar functionality from previous games.

According to GamesRadar, this dedication to realism caught the eye of the Irish Tourism Board, which used images of Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Druid’s wrath to put together a marketing ad. Real landmarks such as Dublin, Ben Balbin, and Giant’s Causeway are shown in the game’s stunning visuals as narrators encourage gamers to check their real counterparts. Finally, a brief trailer (available on the Discover Ireland YouTube page) ends with the hashtag #FillYourHeartWithIreland. Watch the Discover Islands Assassins Creed Valhalla: Wrath Of The Druids video below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara is not only facilitating a real vacation trip, but is preparing for yet another expansion in the Siege of Paris. In this expansion, players will face Charles the Fat’s army and take part in the most challenging battles in Viking history. In the West Francia. According to additional rumors, this DLC and other DLC extensions have made Eivor visibly aging over time, allowing players to become reinforced warriors in combat that progresses over years, and in some cases decades. You can feel like you are in control.

In the meantime, using Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s in-game footage in real-life tourism commercials has been how hard Ubisoft’s talented people have been working to recreate the rich landscape of a country like Ireland. Given that, it’s a great idea. Fans of games unfamiliar with the region may be interested in checking the country once the COVID pandemic is more fully controlled. Players can see these landscapes for themselves in Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Druid’s Wrath. This serves as a good introduction to touring real opponents.

