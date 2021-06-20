



If you saw the Elden Ring trailer, you probably thought it was a lot like Dark Souls. Well, that’s true of almost every modern FromSoftware game. It’s good for George RR Martin to make sure that the next action RPG is certainly a sequel to the influential 2011 release.

The author of the Throne of the Seven Kingdoms was recently interviewed by the Chicago-based WTTW network after receiving an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Northwestern University’s School of Medijournalism. The interviewer asked some questions about his life, including topics related to his incredibly popular book series. He was also asked how working with video games differs from writing fantasy.

“In fact, it’s quite different. I played some video games. I’m not a big video gamer,” Martin replies. “But this game is called Elden Ring, a sequel to the game called Dark Souls that was released a few years ago, and was released in Japan.”

So you have it. Martin confirms that Elden Ring is a sequel to Dark Souls. The depth of the connection between the two has not yet been clarified, but it will inevitably be known when it will be released next year.

Martin also confirms that he has actually finished his work at Elden Ring for some time. In fact, he states, his work was done “a few years ago” and was primarily focused on the creation of the world.

“I finished it so that you know their pretty detailed background, and they took it from there, so it’s really been a few years that I last saw them,” Martin said. Says. “But they came in regularly and showed us the monsters they designed, the latest special effects, and the cool stuff, but the game is very slow to develop and I think it will be released in January. I’m excited to see it like everyone else. “

Elden Ring will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC on January 21, 2022.

