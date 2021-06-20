BotW 2’s new trailer mummy is Aster, not Ganon





As fans have previously guessed, the mummy of the recent trailer for BotW2s may not be Ganon. The reasons why the mummy is the Age of Calamity Astor are as follows:

One of the biggest highlights of the E3 2021 was the still informally named sequel Breath of the Wild 2 teaser trailer that appeared during Nintendo’s E3 presentation. The original trailer presented by Nintendo at E3 2019 found that after Link and Zelda explored an eerie cave, a mummified corpse was held in place by the hands of a glowing spirit. Despite its short length, it was quite different from many of The Legend of Zelda’s Breath of the Wild to seduce from the beginning.

[Warning -Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity spoilers below.]

This first teaser trailer is widely analyzed every two seconds due to the fierce speculation and hype surrounding the plot of the Breath of the Wild sequel. Most fans assume that the identity of the mummified corpse is the body of the deceased Ganondorf, but instead could be the mysterious villain Astor of the Hyrule Warriors.

Little is known about Astor, known as the Prophet of Destiny, but he was born and raised in an unnamed village somewhere in the Kingdom of Hyrule. Astor is a Karamiti Ganon sorcerer and believer who has allied with the Iga clan to destroy the High Rules using Harbinger Ganon. Based on some of Astor’s characteristics, here’s why he’s a potential candidate for an unnamed mummy who is likely to be the main adversary of Breath of the Wild 2.

Why Astor Becomes a BotW2 Mummy

When first introduced to the mummy in the original Breath of the Wild 2 trailer, it turns out to have long faded red hair, grayish skin, Gerd-style jewelery and a tattered robe. In the same trailer, you can also see a cave painting of a red-haired Ganondorf riding a horse in combat armor, wielding a trident. Such details have previously pointed out that this corpse is the familiar Zelda legendary villain Ganondorf, a red-haired, green-skinned Gerd.

However, a quick glimpse of this mummy in a recent BotW 2 trailer could be that it’s not Ganondorf, but a magician aster instead. His original human-shaped aster wears a similar shining headband, but his overall shape and appearance do not exactly match the mummy’s appearance. Aster has pale white skin and a small, thin frame compared to the darker skin and bulkier body of the corpse it owns.

However, at the end of the Age of Calamity, Astor was eaten up by Harbinger Ganon, who later transformed into Calamity Ganon. This version of Calamity Ganon is a large humanoid with red pointed hair, Gerudo-style jewelery, pointed teeth, and the same dim, shiny eyes found in the BotW2 2021 teaser mummy. Perhaps in the theory discussed so far, the Age of Calamity version of Calamity Ganon, consisting of Astor and Harbinger Ganon, is not the human form of Ganon alone or Astor alone, but the identity of the revived corpse. is.

Due to time travel issues and multiple timelines introduced in Age of Calamity, this version of Ganon was sealed when Terrako exploded to defeat Calamity Ganon, but was not destroyed and moved to another timeline. It may have been sent. The split timeline seems to be confirmed by the ending of the Age of Calamity, but it’s still unclear what that means for Breath of the Wild 2. Is the wrinkled and dilapidated ruins of Calamity Ganon, a powerful mix of Harbinger Ganon and Astor. With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in 2022, it will be short to wait to find out what this mysterious new villain is.

