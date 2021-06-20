Samsung Offer: Enjoy 100 Refunds on Galaxy S21 Range





Samsung offers 100 refunds for the entire range of Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra 5G. Find all the terms and conditions for using this offer in this article.

All offers from Samsung Shop

To celebrate the summer, Samsung has released a new offer for the Galaxy S21 series online. 100 refunds for purchases or rentals of the Galaxy S21, S21 +, or S21 Ultra 5G (all models and all colors).

However, please note that this offer is for a limited time only. To profit from it, you need to do the following:

Please purchase your smartphone by August 15th (included). Please submit a refund request by August 30th (included).

After submitting your request, you will receive a refund within 3 weeks of validating your file.

All other Samsungs offered in the Galaxy S21 series

From Samsung Shop, you can take advantage of other offers to buy smartphones from the Galaxy S21 range. However, not all offers have the same expiration date. To help you find your way, we have grouped them all below.

1 – Until June 20th (included) next year, you will have the following benefits:

Buy a Galaxy S21, S21 +, or S21 Ultra 5G (all models and all colors) and you’ll get a wireless charger and a black leather shell. Buy a Galaxy S21 + or S21 Ultra 512GB (Limited Color) and get an immediate discount from 130. Buy a Galaxy S21 + or S21 Ultra 256GB (Limited Color) and get an immediate discount from 50.

2 – Until June 30th next year (included), please also use:

5% of your purchase will be credited to your Samsung Rewards points account. 100 bonus to trade-in price of old mobile phones. 20% discount on related accessories (cases, shells, chargers).

Please note that these offers are only available from the Samsung Shop and will end as soon as they are out of stock. To take advantage of it, please visit Samsung’s site immediately.

This article is a sponsored post provided by Samsung.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos