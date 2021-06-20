Week 25 Launch Roundup of 2021: Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, realme GT 5G, OnePlus Nord N 2005G, etc.





| Release Date: Monday, June 21, 2021 1:08 [IST]

Smartphone launches have been going on for the last few months. This week we witnessed several new smartphones coming out from Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and more. The launch roundup for the 25th week of 2021 includes some new smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, and some other gadgets. Below is a complete list of all devices as part of the launch roundup for the 25th week of 2021.

Starting with smartphones, the launch roundup for the 25th week of 2021 includes several new devices. Here we saw some rugged designs like the Motorola Defy 2021. It has military grade certification and IP68 rating. In addition, this week we witnessed the launch of the new OnePlus Nord N2005G, which is offered as an affordable product.

That’s not all. The launch roundup for the 25th week of 2021 will also include smartphones from Realme, Honor, and other brands. For example, the Honor 50 series was announced this week. This series includes the base Honor 50 model, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE. All of these have premium features like a 108MP camera.

In addition, the flagship Realme GT 5G was announced this week. The Realme GT 5G will be offered as a premium flagship device aimed at taking over Samsung, OnePlus and even other Xiaomi smartphones. In addition, the launch of the itel Magic 24G feature phone was witnessed at the launch roundup in the 25th week of 2021.

The launch roundup for the 25th week of 2021 also includes some other gadgets such as tablets. For example, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy S7 FELTE were also announced this week. The new tab is intended to meet the growing demand for tablets. In addition, the Razer Blade 14 laptop with powerful features has been announced.

Other devices announced as part of the launch roundup for the 25th week of 2021 include the prestigious Earphone 2 SE, Beats Studio Buds TWS earphones, and Astell & Kern PEE51 USB-C dual DAC accessories. There are also Zebronics Zeb-FIT 4220CH and TicWatch E3 smartwatches on the market. Finally, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum has also entered the market, expanding Realme’s product portfolio.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Light

Main Specifications

8.7 inch (1340 x 800 pixels) WUXGA + TFT display Octa-CoreMediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T), IMG GE8320 650 GPU 3GB RAM, 32GB storage up to 1TB expandable memory, microSD Android 11, one UI8MP autofocus rear camera 2MP front -Face-to-face camera 4G LTE (optional) 5,100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE

Main Specifications

12.4 inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) WQXGA TFT LCD screen Octa core (2.2GHz dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPU) Snapdragon 750G 8nm mobile platform, Adreno 619 GPU 4GB RAM, 64GB storage / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory microSD Up to 1TB Android 11, UI 3.1 8MP rear camera 5MP front camera AKG tuned dual speaker, Dolby Atmos S pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery 4G LTE 10,090mAh battery Motorola Defy (2021)

Main Specifications

6.5 inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD + LCD MaxVision display OctaCore Qualcomm Snapdragon 662-up to 2GHz 4 x Kryo260 performance + up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo260 efficiency 4GB LPDDR4x RAM Android 10, Android 116 4GB upgradeable microSD 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera 8MP front Camera dual 4G VoLTE 5000mAh battery TicWatch E3 with up to 512GB internal memory expandable memory

Main Specifications

1.3 inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD 2.5D curved glass color touch display Bluetooth 5.0 LE, compatible with Android over iOS Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform WearOS by Google Automatic activity recording (step and distance tracking), automatic sleep monitoring 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage Accelerator, Gyro Sensor, HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Low Delay Off Body Sensor Wi-Fi: 802.11b / g / n, GPS + GLONASS + Beidou, NFC Incoming Calls and Messages for Payment Notification support, built-in microphone waterproof / dustproof (IP68) 380mAh battery razor blade 14

Main Specifications

14-inch laptop, Razer Chroma RGB backlit THX SpatialAudio technology AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core 16-thread processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD HONOR earphones 2SE

Main Specifications

Bluetooth 5.2, AAC codec 10mm dynamic driver active noise canceling technology, low latency touch control for call noise reduction games with 2 microphones, wear detection dimensions: 37.5 x 23.9 x 21mm (per earphone). 45.5 x 61.2 x 25.35 mm (charging case); Weight: 5.5 g (per earphone), 41 g (charging case without earphones) Drip-proof (IPX4) 55mAh Battery OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Main Specifications

6.49 inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD + 2.5D LCD curved screen (refresh rate 90Hz) Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm mobile platform, Adreno 619 GPU 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage expandable memory up to 256GB, microSD dual SIM Android 11 with Oxygen OS 1113MP Rear Camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera 16MP Front Camera (with f / 2.05 Aperture) Rear Mount Fingerprint Sensor 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE 5,000mAh Battery HONOR50 Pro

Main Specifications

6.72 inch (2676x 1080 pixels) FHD + OLED 120Hz curved display OctaCore with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU 8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 Dual SIM (nano + nano) 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera 32MP front camera + 12MP rear camera in-display fingerprint sensor 5GSA / NSA, 100W SuperCharge dual 4G VoLTE 4000mAh with fast charging HONO R50

Main Specifications

6.57 inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD + OLED 120Hz curved display OctaCore with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 Dual SIM (nano + nano) ) 108MP camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera 32MP front camera 5GSA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE 4300mAh battery HONOR50 SE

Main Specifications

6.78 inch (2388 x 1080 pixels) LTPS LCD 120Hz display, 16.7 million colors, DCI-P3 wide color gamut Octa Core, MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage Android11, Magic UI 4.2 dual SIM (nano + nano) 108MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera 16MP front camera 5GSA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE 4000mAh battery Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH

Main Specifications

3.3cm TFT color display with built-in speaker and microphone Full-touch smart fitness watch with call function, phone 7 sports mode, IP67 water resistance monitor When paired with blood pressure, heart rate, Spo2 oxygen saturation, answer calls directly from the smartwatch Can Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Customizable Watchface Caller ID and Call Rejection Function Over 100 Distances, Play / Pause / Previous / Next Alarm Clock and Settlement Reminder Control, Remote Camera Shutter Works with Android and iOS phones with a dedicated ZEBFT 20 series Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

Main Specifications

2-in-1 Vacuum & Mopping 360 ° Real-Time Laser Scan with 300ml Smart Electronic Water Tank with 4 Water Outlets for Home Environment, 0.01m² Zone Identification and Avoidance, 98% Accurate Mapping and Optimal LiDAR Smart Mapping and Navigation System Cleaning Path Works with the realmeLink app compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS11+ devices and supports the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa’s customizable home cleaning plans. You can merge, split, and name your home partition on the map, and then customize the cleaning sequence. There are suction and cleaning outlet speeds. When you’re not at home, your house will be cleaned automatically with one click Customized controls include 5 map storage, specific cleaning area designation, virtual wall settings, specific area time, cleaning schedule, mop Intelligent surface adaptation technology, including none zones, allows robots to identify surfaces in real time. Suction and speed are automatically increased in dust collection areas that are difficult to clean, such as carpets and wall edges. Double-sided brush repeatedly covers a wide cleaning area Up to 3000Pa suction power, 4 levels of suction power, 55db low noise mode 5200mAh battery Realme GT 5G

Main Specifications

6.43 inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD + AMOLED 20: 9 aspect ratio screen Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm mobile platform (with Adreno 660 GPU) 8GB LPDDR5 RAM (with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage) / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM (256GB (256GB) UFS 3.1) With storage) Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 Dual SIM (nano + nano) 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera 16MP front camera 5GSA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE 4500mAh (standard) battery itel Magic 2 4G (it9210)

Main Specifications

2.4 inch QVGA 3D Curved Display Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Bluetooth 2.0 8 Preload Game Language Support Inputs: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam King Voice, Auto Call recorder, one-touch mute 1900mAh long-lasting battery

Best mobile phone in india

56,490

1,19,900

54,999

86,999

69,999

49,990

20,999

1,04,999

44,999

64,999

22,999

49,999

11,499

54,999

17,091

31,999

17,091

13,999

18,990

39,600

29,075

23,999

27,490

42,390

34,365

2,999

2,599

17,605

24,000

20,460

