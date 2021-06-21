Details of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event revealed by Epic, featuring new quests and special rewards





Epic Games’ most popular game, Fortnite, is becoming even more interesting with the arrival of the company’s new festival, which will be held in-game in the form of a new two-week summer event. The company announced a mysterious invitation to the Cosmic Summer Celebration Party at Believers Beach on Saturday, now revealing the details of the game.

Epic is known for announcing large-scale in-game events such as large-scale game events, celebration events, and in-game concerts. According to SlashGear, the Cosmic Summer Celebration party, which the company invited gamers to, seems to be the main event scheduled for the summer vacation, but it’s possible that more events are planned.

As part of the company’s new Cosmic Summer celebration, the company previously invited gamers to Believers Beach on June 22nd at 9am (or 6:30 pm IST) at an event called Cosmic Summer Celebration. However, the event will last much longer, according to the company, as it is likely to be an inconvenient timing for all users. In fact, according to Epic, the space summer celebration will last for two weeks starting June 22nd.

Details of this section

Fortnite developers are also kidding new in-game quests and new rewards, but couldn’t provide details about the features. Gamers seem to have to wait for the event to start unless Epic decides to unveil more features later today, the day before the festival begins.

Android users can continue to play Fortnite on their smartphones via the Epic Store, but iOS users will continue to be locked out because Apple launched the game from the store because it did not comply with in-app purchase rules. Indian gamers with access to the game will watch Tuesday at 6:30 pm and head to Believer Beach to see what quests and rewards Fortnite is offering as part of the Cosmic Summer Celebration for the next two weeks. You can check it. Event.

The festival includes new quests, new rewards, and lots of fun with friends!

We look forward to sharing more about this two-week party starting June 22nd!

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos