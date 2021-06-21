Prime Day Laptop Deals: $ 899 for Microsoft Surface, $ 900 for MacBook Air, and more





Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. The event will officially begin tomorrow, June 21, and will last for two days. Many Prime Day deals haven’t been published yet, but there are some great deals already available, such as Prime Day laptop deals. There is a great opportunity to upgrade your personal computing station. Prior to the sale, we’ve compiled the best deals on Prime Day laptops, but check back in a few days for more laptop deals.

Last year, we saw great deals on many popular ultrabooks and gaming laptops, including the durable Dell XPS 13 line, HP Specter X360, Razer Blade 15-inch, and Microsoft Surface Laptop. Many of these are likely to be sold this year, despite the 2020 model, which is currently giving way to the new 2021 model. However, this is not a problem for 2020 laptops, especially those with AMD 4000 series CPUs or RTX 20 series graphics cards.

Many trades on these exact models are already on sale, with early trades being selected from Dell, Asus, Razer and others. Significant discounts are available for similar models such as the Dell XPS 13, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and even Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

$ 1,480 (was $ 1,660)

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the easiest ultrabooks to recommend. The XPS line has been consistently great with its stunning design, slim screen bezel, great keyboard, and consistent performance. This model features Intel’s 11th generation Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This makes it one of the few laptops covered by Intel’s Evo program. This shows that we are getting the best performance on the market today.

$ 899 (was $ 1,299)

Microsoft’s Surface laptop is a great, reliable device that balances sophisticated and powerful features. The design has endured for generations, but you’ll get the finest keyboard, an accurate 13.5-inch touch display, and a gorgeous matte black aluminum chassis. Combine this with 8GB of RAM, Intel Core-i5, and numerous ports (not just USB-C) to get a high-performance machine that you can take anywhere.

$ 1,700 (was $ 2,300)

The Razer Blade is as close as possible to a gaming laptop with a MacBook profile. Despite the planned hardware updates, the 2020 model still has some deals. Similar to this powerful Razer Blade 15 Base configuration, it features an RTX 2070 Max-Q, a 10th generation Intel Core i7 (6 cores / 12 threads) CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. It also has a 4K OLED display. This should be enough horsepower for popular shooters like Apex Legends and Fortnite, while at the same time providing enough processing power for rendering and editing mobile video.

$ 1,150 (was $ 1,299)

This may not be the best price on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it still saves on the amazing M1-powered laptop launched last year. Apple’s first attempt to build its own processor was a huge success, and the MacBook Pro helped the chip go further by adding a cooling fan. The keyboard still has an OLED touchbar, but the keyboard itself is the latest iteration to eliminate these terrible butterfly switches. It’s one of the best thin and light laptops around.

$ 900 (was $ 1,000)

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air with an in-house M1 chip is available for $ 100 off on Amazon. This MacBook Air has an 8-core processor, 256 GB SSD, and 8 GB RAM. It says it’s only $ 50 off, but you can save an additional $ 50 at checkout. Choose from Space Gray, Silver and Gold models.

$ 888 ($ 980)

If the Dell XPS 13 is a bit too expensive for your budget, but you like the performance it offers, the Dell Inspiron series is a great middle ground for that. Get Intel 11th Generation Core i7 CPUs, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSDs, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is about the same as the Dell XPS 13 above. However, it comes with an Inspiron as well as a 13-inch display. Equipped with a convertible design 14-inch FHD touch display, it gives you a little more flexibility if needed.

$ 1,300 (was $ 1,550)

Asus is also known for making surprisingly thin and powerful laptops, and this ZenBook Flip S13 laptop is no exception to that rule. The bezelless, almost bezelless display packs in 4K resolution with a very impressive OLED panel that can display HDR content in brightnesss up to 400 knits. This is useful for laptop convertible designs for consuming content, but if you want to work, you can equally rely on 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. I will. storage. This is an impressive package of small and discounted packages.

$ 740 (was $ 1,000)

Chromebooks are very popular with students and users who need something to handle light workloads and word processors, but Samsung has been able to turn even the most modest laptops into premium technology. The 13-inch Galaxy Chromebook features an AMOLED display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of SSD storage, bringing it even closer to the ultrabook’s entry-level specifications. Of course, you’ll have to be familiar with Chrome OS and its limitations, but if you’re willing to pay a little more, this is one of the long-term storage Chromebooks.

