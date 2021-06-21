How to reset the TikTok For You page





There is no reset button on TikTok’s For You page, but users can use some clever tips and tricks to effectively reset what they see.

TikTok users who aren’t enjoying the video shown on the For You page can effectively “reset” the app. There is no single reset button to do this, but there are some steps you can take to start reforming the type of video you see.

The For You page is the main focus of TikTok and is the first thing users see when they open the app. It plays an endless video stream for the user to scroll and determines what the app’s algorithm enjoys most based on past activity. Factors such as whether the video is appreciated or shared by users and whether they are following a particular creator on the platform are taken into account.

However, there is always the possibility that TikTok users do not want to watch the type of video displayed on the For You page. This could be because your tastes have changed over time, you’ve seen a lot of similar videos you don’t want to watch anymore, or you just want to broaden your horizons. However, users can escape TikTok if they reach that point and know how to retrain TikTok.

Steps to reset TikTok

First of all, it is highly recommended that the user empty the app cache. It’s not entirely clear in practice whether this will help, but it doesn’t hurt.To do this, the user is at the bottom[自分]Tap the tab to go to your profile, tap the hamburger menu button in the upper right,[空き容量を増やす]Just select. Here you have the option to clear the cache.

To be even more thorough, users can watch their favorite or favorite videos on their profile page and delete the videos they don’t like. Similarly, users can access the list of users they follow from their profile and delete accounts that generate the type of content that users are no longer interested in.

Once this is all done, the user can start curating the video being displayed, depending on how it reacts to the video being displayed. This means that users aren’t free to give away likes and comments, but rather how they react. Users follow accounts that create the kind of content they want, increase interaction with their favorite videos such as reviews, ratings, favorites, comments, and sharing, and reduce interaction with less enthusiastic videos is needed.If users don’t want to see that type of content too much, they can use the video sharing menu.[興味なし]You must also use the option. With all this in mind, users can create For You pages to ensure that they serve the videos they are most interested in.

