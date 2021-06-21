Amazon Prime Day 2021 Streaming Device Deals: $ 25 Fire TV Stick 4K, $ 18 Fire Stick Lite and more are now available





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and is a CNET guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day Run will run from June 21st to 22nd, but there are currently a ton of deals on streaming devices, including almost all of Fire TV and Roku’s top streamers. These devices are an easy way to upgrade your old TV to the latest streaming services, some of which are offered at unprecedented prices. Among the best deals currently available:

The Fire TV Stick 4K is now $ 25, comparable to the price of Black Friday. The step-down Fire TV Stick Lite costs just $ 18, returning to the highest price ever. If you like Roku, the new Roku Express 4KPlus-a 2021 CNET Editors Choice-is only $ 30.

Please note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but may fluctuate.

Fire TV, Roku, Streaming Deals Now Available Sarah Tew / CNET

It’s the only Fire stick that can play 4K HDR video, at the same price as a standard non-4K stick, and worth the investment even if you don’t already have a 4K TV.

Read the Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The Fire Stick Lite, typically $ 30, offers 1,080 pixel streaming and an Alexa-powered voice remote. Peacock is still MIA, but this is the top pick for CNET’s budget streamer period.

Read the Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The Fire TV Cube combines Alexa voice-controlled speakers, a Fire TV 4K video streamer, and a universal remote control in one device. If you like using voice to control your TV, not to mention other home devices suitable for Alexa, it might be worth taking the plunge into this interesting all-in-one product, which has been reduced from $ 120 to $ 80. Maybe. Please note that this is the latest (2019) version and has made some great improvements since it was first evaluated in 2018.

Find out more about the Fire TV Cube.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The latest Roku is a new streaming pick. This is the best way to deliver all kinds of streaming channels (including lots of free content) to any TV, up to 4K HDR quality on compatible TVs. And now it’s 25% off-the best price we’ve seen since it was first launched a few months ago.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Roku and Fire TV aren’t the only streamers out there. AndroidTV has made some significant advances in recent years. For example, TiVo Stream 4K is an Android TV streamer with some tricks. It’s not like Rokuit offers a YouTube TV app. In addition, its interface further facilitates grazing for new shows. For $ 29, this device is a great bargain.

Read the TiVo Stream 4K Review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Discounts on Apple products are relatively rare, especially for products that have only been available for a few months, such as the Apple TV 4K (2021). This 2021 Apple TV offers a faster processor than ever before, reducing load times and HDR image processing tasks. It also comes with Apple’s new remote control, which itself works for $ 59.

Read the CNET review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The 2020 Roku Ultra offers a significant upgrade over other Roku devices that have both a remote viewfinder and a wired Ethernet port. With the support of Dolby Vision, image quality is better than ever. It’s also faster than other Ultras, thanks to its ultra-fast processor. It’s back at $ 70. This is the perfect price if you need these extra charges.

Read the review of Roku Ultra 2020.

Chris Monroe / CNET

With an improved interface, 4K HDR with Dolby Vision support, and great integration with the Google Assistant in real life, Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV has a lot of appeal. Under a Google Store-only deal, search giants typically bundle a $ 50 streamer with Netflix’s standard $ 90 plan for six months. This transaction is available to both new and existing Netflix subscribers.

Read Chromecast and Google TV reviews.

Sarah Tew / CNET Chris Monroe / CNET

Amazon used to offer this discount only to Prime members who bought two Echo Dots, but now you can buy just one and get a price of $ 25. This is the best deal I’ve ever seen on the latest generation of Echo Dot.

Year

This is the bare minimum Roku that can handle all your streaming needs. It’s not as fast as Streaming Stick Plus, and doesn’t include Roku’s more convenient extended remote control (which has a microphone for voice control and doesn’t need to be pointed directly at the TV). Also, there are no new features such as 4K support or AirPlay. However, for only $ 17, it should be fine for basic streaming. The SE is almost the same as the $ 25 Roku Express, except for the white color.

This is only going back and forth between what’s available and inside the store, so it may vary depending on availability at your nearest Wal-Mart. If you really need this price, it’s worth checking out the links below.

Streambar blends a talented 4K streamer with a soundbar that enhances dialogue. It even throws Bluetooth for good measurements. As an inexpensive way to deliver both sound and streaming to your TV, this Roku is invincible.

Read the Roku Streambar review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Cheap and very simple, Roku Express offers all the joy of the Roku platform, but it’s a very small package. It comes with a remote Micro-USB and HDMI port, an HDMI cable, as well as a small sticker to lock it in place. That said, the 4K version sells for just $ 5. It’s a much better deal.

Read the Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Roku Premiere isn’t as good as Roku Express 4K Plus-no voice control remote and TV controls-but if these features aren’t important to you, or if Plus is out of stock by the time, read this, Premiere is still a solid 4K HDR streamer value.

